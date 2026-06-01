Tech-Software ETF Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average Amid AI Concerns

The iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (IGV) has rallied 35% since April, breaking above its 200-day moving average, but Wall Street remains wary of the potential impact of artificial intelligence on enterprise software.

The iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (IGV) surged above its 200-day moving average on Friday, marking its highest level since early January. This significant move indicates a potential shift in the long-term trend of the tech software sector, as the 200-day moving average is widely considered a crucial indicator by traders.

Since April 10, IGV has rallied approximately 35%, demonstrating a strong recovery from recent lows. However, despite this positive momentum, concerns persist on Wall Street regarding the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on traditional enterprise software. The fear is that AI could soon render existing software obsolete, leading to a slowdown in revenue growth for software firms.

This apprehension is further fueled by the fact that enterprise clients have started delaying purchases, adopting a cautious 'wait-and-see' approach to assess the capabilities of AI tools. Even Microsoft (MSFT), a tech giant that has been bullish on AI, experienced a sell-off on earnings day last week, reflecting the broader sector's growth concerns





YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ishares North American Tech-Software ETF 200-Day Moving Average Artificial Intelligence Enterprise Software Revenue Growth Microsoft

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bitcoin loses institutional support with $4B outflows: Will BTC stay above $73K?Bitcoin faced growing ETF-driven selling pressure as buyers attempted to defend key support.

Read more »

Will Bitcoin’s volatility shift catch Wall Street’s attention?Will BTC's muted price swings trigger renewed ETF inflows?

Read more »

Hyundai recalls over 80,000 vehicles in Canada due to front camera software issueHyundai is recalling more than 80,000 vehicles in Canada because of a software problem with the front camera that could cause the forward collision avoidance system to brake suddenly, increasing crash risk. The recall affects 2025-2026 models including the Santa Cruz, Tucson, Tucson Hybrid, and Tucson Plug-In Hybrid. A similar recall for over 400,000 vehicles was issued in the United States. Additionally, Hyundai recently recalled about 6,000 hybrid models due to a overheating component in the hybrid system.

Read more »

China Tightens Outbound Investment Rules in US Tech Rivalry(Bloomberg) -- China strengthened oversight of outbound investment through a new directive, tightening cross-border capital flows as its technology rivalry with the US intensifies.Most Read from BloombergUS Says Deals With Iran for Safe Hormuz Transit Are ProhibitedBerkshire Hathaway to Buy Taylor Morrison for $6.

Read more »