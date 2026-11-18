U.S. banking regulators are investigating a JPMorgan Chase services outage that affected other banks, as experts link recent tech disruptions to rapid AI-driven patching of software vulnerabilities.

U.S. banking regulators are investigating a wave of recent tech outages, including a disruption at JPMorgan Chase on Monday that also affected other banks, amid concerns that rapid AI-driven software patching is destabilizing critical systems.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Treasury contacted lenders minutes after the JPMorgan incident was reported to confirm it was contained and not linked to a cyberattack, according to three people familiar with the matter. Banks were asked to tell customers not to panic and that everything was under control, one of the people said.

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OCC Plans Deep Dive Into Outage

The OCC also plans a deep dive into the issue to verify the information it received and check for other shortcomings. OCC head Jonathan Gould told an industry event on Tuesday that the JPMorgan outage was an isolated incident. He said the OCC was very involved identifying the issue, talking to the bank in question and talking to the other banks that were affected.

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Experts say the disruptions are likely linked to corporate efforts to rapidly patch newly discovered software vulnerabilities in the AI age. Easily accessible AI tools and large language models have supercharged vulnerability discovery. Microsoft this month has addressed more than 1,200 software vulnerabilities, nearly 20 times higher than in the same month a year ago, according to cybersecurity firm Qualys.

AI has made finding critical vulnerabilities fast and cheap, and the number of flaws that demand immediate patching has grown with it, said Yuval Itzchakov, CTO and co-founder of autonomous offensive security company A Security. Emergency patches go into core infrastructure within hours, often without the full testing cycle, and they are intrusive by design: they change runtimes, kernels and network components that everything else depends on.

AI Vulnerabilities Cause Software Failure

That speed and scale of change is itself a source of failure, Itzchakov said. Josh Bressers, director of co-ordinated vulnerability disclosure at cybersecurity firm VulnCheck, said that in 2026 there have been 100,000 publicly disclosed vulnerabilities, tracked by industry as Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures, or CVEs. Of those, 1,363 were known to have been exploited in the real world. U.S. government officials have sought to reassure the public that the tech outages are not related.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in Manila this week that company patches, which are software and operating system updates intended to fix security vulnerabilities, are at times creating short-term disruption in the way the system works. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton also told a House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee hearing on worldwide threats Wednesday that there is so far no indication that the tech outages are related.

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Within the banking sector, at least one major bank was rushing to address a wave of recent patches and there is a lot of work needed, a person at the bank said. After the JPMorgan outage, lenders received inquiries from the OCC, which was trying to assess the impact and wanted to know about communication to customers.

Experts Downplay Consumer Impact

Ronald Gestiehr, director of wealth management at Luttner Financial, said technology has made banking incredibly convenient, and while occasional outages can be frustrating, he does not believe the outages will have a significant impact on consumer confidence or change how most people manage their money. Financial institutions have invested heavily in technology and security, and, unfortunately, occasional disruptions will happen, Gestiehr said. What matters most is how quickly those issues are identified, resolved and communicated to customers.

The U.S. Treasury did not respond to a request seeking comment. All sources spoke on condition of anonymity. Reporting was by AJ Vicens in Detroit and Nupur Anand, Stephen Gandal and Saeed Azhar in New York. Editing was by Megan Davies, Will Dunham, Diane Craft and Edwina Gibbs.