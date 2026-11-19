A string of high-profile technology outages at Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, Apple, the FAA, and the NSA may be tied to a surge in software patches, according to experts. The disruptions have raised concerns about the growing complexity and vulnerability of interconnected digital systems, especially as AI accelerates both the discovery of security flaws and the speed of exploitation.

A wave of high-profile technology outages in recent days has disrupted email, banking, air travel, and government communications, leading experts to suggest that a surge in software patches may be behind the widespread failures.

The disruptions have affected millions of users and raised fears that such incidents could become the new normal. Late last week, a global Microsoft outage disrupted Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Teams, and the AI assistant Copilot. The company said a latent defect in a network fix it began deploying over the summer caused the failure. The outage plunged business and everyday services into disarray worldwide, with users unable to access email and other workplace tools.

Also read Apple NSA and IIHF Hit by Tech Outages as Trump Says Everything Is Fine

Widespread Tech Outages Disrupt Travel And Banking

On Friday, a separate malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration's network led to the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years. The stop lasted more than four hours, and carriers cancelled and delayed swaths of flights as they worked to recover. Just days later, United Airlines experienced its own system outage, forcing it to delay departing flights on Monday. Online banking troubles also piled up on Monday.

JPMorgan Chase said a software bug affected its internal hardware systems, causing transactional delays for customers and others sending money to related accounts. The problem sent jitters throughout the financial system before it was resolved. On Tuesday, Apple, Marriott, and the National Security Agency joined the growing list. Apple Music, the App Store, and AppleCare services were temporarily disrupted after Apple said an internal update caused outages.

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Marriott said a technical issue caused problems for sign-ins on its website and app. Meanwhile, the NSA said an internal network it uses to communicate classified information was offline Tuesday during scheduled routine maintenance. The government, as well as Microsoft, United, JPMorgan Chase, Apple, and Marriott, have maintained there is no evidence these disruptions are linked or related to a cyberattack.

Microsoft also noted that its outage did not stem from AI or agents, though it did not specify the goal of the network fix it first deployed over the summer. Microsoft did not respond to an Associated Press request for further details, and the other companies did not provide additional comments Wednesday when contacted by the AP via email.

AI has come into the spotlight as experts evaluate these disruptions, both for the heightened risks posed by the technology and its ability to detect security gaps. For example, AI recently helped detect sweeping vulnerabilities in PHP, a general-purpose scripting language that powers websites around the world, leading to urgent calls for updates. That security work has resulted in some limited outages and service delays.

Patching Security Gaps Blamed For System Failures

U.S. President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence, Jay Clayton, pointed directly to patching those security gaps when discussing the NSA's outage this week. Clayton told Fox News that the patching following last month's PHP alert has caused some systems to not come back up as expected. That is what has happened at the NSA today, he said.

Also this week, cybersecurity startup Calif said it used AI to help uncover a software bug in Java, one of the world's most widely used programming languages and crucial for many big companies. Oracle, which owns Java, later released a security update, and U.S. cyber authorities issued an advisory on Wednesday urging organizations to install it. At the same time, others warn that the AI boom could open the door to additional disruptions.

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As AI adoption accelerates, we are likely to witness more incidents of this nature, Raj Rajarajan, director of the Institute for Cyber Security at City St George's, University of London, said last week. He noted a lot of today's digital infrastructure was not originally designed to handle the computational demands of large-scale AI services. While recent outages have not been tied to hackers or a coordinated attack, he and others also pointed to cybersecurity risks more broadly.

AI is absolutely making it way easier for attackers to go and launch cyber attacks. It is not quite as good at creating patches for bugs, like fixing problems, as it is exploiting them, said Justin Cappos, a cybersecurity professor at New York University's Tandon School of Engineering. A cybersecurity report from Google this week said hackers and cyber criminals are moving beyond basic prompting and using increasingly sophisticated AI techniques.

Public Reaction Mixes Annoyance With Conspiracy Theories

Social media platforms have been abuzz with a mixture of annoyance, confusion, conspiracy theories, and jokes about the string of outages. To see several disruptions this close together, I think to a lot of people it's made them realize how many parts of their lives they've handed over to these systems that we still, at this point, don't fully understand, Jake Smith, a content creator who regularly posts videos about politics on platforms like Instagram and YouTube, said in an interview.

I think it gives people a sense of helplessness to see all of it happening concurrently in a way. Experts say the surge in patching is a direct response to the discovery of critical vulnerabilities, but the process of updating systems can itself cause unintended outages. As organizations race to fix flaws before they are exploited, the cat-and-mouse game between security teams and attackers is intensifying, with AI playing a dual role in both uncovering and exploiting weaknesses.