Tech losses weigh on global markets ahead of U.S. midterm elections, oil prices rise

Global shares fell as investors awaited U.S. midterm election results, with tech stocks leading declines. Oil prices climbed after U.S. defensive strikes on Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz.

HONG KONG - World shares fell and U.S. futures also declined Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections. Oil prices climbed after the United States conducted defensive strikes on some Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz.

The outcome of Tuesday's vote could fundamentally reshape U.S. President Donald Trump's final two years in the White House. Republicans and Democrats are battling for control of Congress and key governors' offices at a time of widespread disaffection over high prices. In early European trading, the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.4 per cent to 8,007.84, Britain's FTSE 100 slid 0.3 per cent to 10,726.55, and Germany's DAX declined 0.9 per cent to 25,760.67.

Also read Global Markets Muted Ahead of Apple Earnings as Oil Prices Fall on Iran Deal Hopes

The future for the S&P 500 was down 0.3 per cent and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6 per cent. In Asia, South Korea's benchmark Kospi fell four per cent to 5,626.08. Memory chipmaker SK Hynix dropped 5.7 per cent and Samsung Electronics declined four per cent, giving up Monday's gains. Markets in Tokyo were closed for a holiday.

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Asian Markets React to Election Uncertainty

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng added 0.6 per cent to 23,525.97. The Shanghai Composite index retreated 0.8 per cent to 3,608.10, near its lowest level in more than a year. Gains from market-supporting measures announced Monday were short-lived. Shares of big banks were mostly lower after the Chinese central bank announced that it was raising the foreign exchange reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions to six per cent from four per cent.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3 per cent to 8,880.50. The Reserve Bank of Australia raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 4.85 per cent, the highest the cash rate has been since it stood at 5.25 per cent in December 2008. It was the fifth rate hike this year. Taiwan's Taiex slid 3.8 per cent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. sank 1.9 per cent and chip designer Mediatek plunged 7.6 per cent. India's Sensex climbed 1.3 per cent. On Monday, the S&P 500 sank 0.5 per cent, erasing a 1.1 per cent gain earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent, while the Nasdaq composite fell 1.1 per cent.

The mixed performance for indexes came even though the majority of stocks within the S&P 500 climbed. They benefited from a recent 7.6 per cent drop in the price of a barrel of Brent crude, which closed at US$104.77. It's the latest yo-yo move for oil prices on uncertainty about when the war with Iran will end.

Big Tech Faces AI Investment Scrutiny

So have stocks in the artificial-intelligence industry, which have been shaky for months amid criticism that they have surged too high and are in a bubble. Worries are growing that all the hundreds of billions of dollars Big Tech companies are pouring into AI data centers won't yield enough productivity and profit to make the investments worth it. The latest profit reports from Alphabet and other Big Tech companies also showed how AI may be dragging on their own businesses.

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Google's parent company burned through more cash during the latest quarter, as measured by something called free cash flow, and it reported slower-than-expected growth in its search business. Expectations are high for all kinds of companies to continue to deliver big gains in profits as the U.S. economy keeps chugging along, even with high inflation and interest rates. That helped send the S&P 500 to its record last month.

In other dealings Tuesday, the price of Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 1.7 per cent to $106.58 a barrel. U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 1.5 per cent to $97.88 per barrel. The U.S. dollar fell to 157.86 Japanese yen from 157.95 yen. The euro rose to $1.1202 from $1.1188.

Canada News and Global Briefs

In Canada, BNN Bloomberg reported several stories: two people have been charged in the death of a British Columbia child who was reported missing last year; a convicted murderer is no longer enrolled at McGill University, which will review its admissions process; the Silton fire department has resumed full operations following a shutdown; and a community has stepped up to support a Brentwood Bay family after a devastating Saanich crash. Adam Kai-Ji Lo, accused in Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day attack, pleaded not guilty.

Other news from BNN Bloomberg includes Vietnam scrapping a child organ donors proposal after backlash, and Leonard Cohen living on as his son and grandson mark 10 years since the singer's death. Canada's Denis Shapovalov retired from his first-round match at the Paris Masters with a lead. Bertaud, Ingham, and Kalongo were named CPL's Golden Glove nominees as top keeper.

Coffee's new status symbol is a machine without plastic, and Canada is presenting itself as a climate leader at COP31 despite policy rollbacks. Fridge hacks in Europe raise questions for Canadian grocers. ___ Rod McGuirk in Melbourne, Australia, contributed to this report. Elaine Lai, The Associated Press