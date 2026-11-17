Prominent tech executives including Sam Altman, Jeff Bezos, and Andy Jassy shared their perspectives on Jensen Huang's future at Nvidia during the Semafor Silicon Valley forum in November 2026.

High-profile technology executives gathered at Semafor's Silicon Valley and The World forum in Menlo Park, California, to address the ongoing controversy surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The discussion took place during a two-day event where business leaders, investors, and policymakers analyzed the implications of Huang's recent personal scandal. Prominent figures including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos offered their distinct views on the situation and its potential impact on the company's leadership trajectory.

Industry Giants Praise Huang's Vision and Legacy

Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, expressed deep personal empathy for Jensen Huang following the news of his resignation. Altman, who experienced a similar leadership crisis at OpenAI in 2023 before his rapid reinstatement, stated that he does not feel qualified to predict whether Huang should return to his role. Despite this hesitation, Altman described Huang as a long-time hero and emphasized the mutual trust that has developed between their companies. He noted that Nvidia made an early strategic bet on OpenAI, and OpenAI reciprocated that support, creating a foundational partnership in the artificial intelligence sector. Altman characterized Nvidia as a behemoth where stakeholders continue to trust the company's guarantees, highlighting the immense gratitude many in the industry feel for Huang's contributions.

Also read Tech investor: Here's how Nvidia founder Jensen Huang can rebuild his reputation

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon who stepped down as CEO in 2021 but remains executive chairman, echoed the sentiment that Huang is a remarkable leader deserving of respect. Bezos argued that if Huang does not return to Nvidia, the board should not hire an external CEO. He reasoned that Nvidia is too complex for an outsider to navigate successfully, suggesting that bringing in a new chief executive should only be considered as a last resort. Bezos drew a sharp distinction between Huang's situation and his own transition at Amazon, describing his own departure as a highly planned, multi-year process. He joked that comparing the two scenarios would be a very poor analogy, a remark that prompted laughter from the audience of tech insiders.

Andy Jassy, the current CEO of Amazon, commented on the relationship between his company and Nvidia, describing it as a dynamic of coopetition. Jassy explained that this blend of cooperation and competition is a standard reality in the modern technology landscape. He affirmed that Amazon views Nvidia as a critically important partner that supplies essential chips for their operations. Jassy indicated that this partnership will continue regardless of the internal changes at Nvidia. He expressed excitement about the custom chips Amazon is developing while acknowledging the continued need for collaboration with Nvidia.

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Srinivas, the co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI, praised Huang during an interview with The Associated Press on Monday. Srinivas stated that virtually every individual who has established a name in the artificial intelligence industry over the past four or five years owes a debt of gratitude to Jensen Huang. He described Huang as a singular figure and argued that America needs more leaders who can build such significant legacies. Srinivas suggested that while Huang's level of influence is hard to replicate, his success should serve as an aspirational benchmark for other executives in the field.

Export Controls and National Security Implications

Gina Raimondo, who served as the U.S. Secretary of Commerce from 2021 through 2025, used the forum to discuss the broader context of export controls. Raimondo highlighted that the scandal underscored the strict American rules regarding the export of sensitive technology. Reports indicate that a woman with whom Huang reportedly had an affair was an executive at a Singapore-based cloud computing company. The United States had suspected this company of diverting advanced Nvidia chips to China in violation of existing export controls. Raimondo emphasized her philosophy of being transparent about these rules and expecting strict compliance from businesses.

Raimondo, who is also the CEO of the nonprofit RAISE US, explained that her approach involved balancing national security with the economic success of American companies. She stated that national security is paramount and cannot be priced, but she also wanted to minimize the revenue lost by U.S. firms due to restrictions. Raimondo noted that she began working two years ago to restrict remote access to advanced U.S. computing chips and servers. She expressed satisfaction that the industry is moving in the right direction, even if the timeline for such measures was longer than desired. Her remarks highlighted the tension between maintaining competitive advantage and enforcing security protocols.

The former Commerce Secretary also addressed the geopolitical rivalry with China, noting that the nation is constantly seeking ways to outmaneuver American technological dominance. Raimondo argued that there should be zero tolerance for corruption, political interference, mishandling of data, or dealing with spies. Her comments reflected a hardening stance on protecting American technological assets from foreign adversaries. The forum provided a platform for these leaders to discuss not just corporate governance, but the intersection of business ethics and national security policy.

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The event in Menlo Park, California, served as a critical moment for the tech community to process the fallout from the Nvidia leadership changes. Photos from the conference show Sam Altman speaking on Monday, November 16, 2026, followed by Jeff Bezos and Andy Jassy on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. The widespread support for Huang from industry peers suggests that his removal may not be immediately anticipated. However, the discussions also revealed the complex web of personal, professional, and national security issues that surround the CEO of one of the world's most valuable technology companies.

As the tech industry watches the situation unfold, the emphasis remains on the stability of the AI supply chain and the leadership of key players. The consensus among attendees like Altman, Bezos, and Jassy is that Nvidia's trajectory is deeply intertwined with Huang's vision. While the personal nature of the scandal presents significant challenges, the business relationships and strategic partnerships forged over years of collaboration remain strong. The industry continues to await formal decisions regarding Huang's future, but the public support from these titans signals a high degree of confidence in his enduring value to the sector.