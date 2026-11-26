Prominent Canadian tech executives warn that failing to build domestic data centers will leave the country dependent on foreign infrastructure. The open letter highlights risks of supply disruptions and calls for immediate action to support AI growth.

Thirty-five signatories from Canada's technology sector have issued a stark warning to the federal government. They argue that Canada must build its own data centers or risk becoming permanently dependent on foreign infrastructure.

The open letter was organized by the policy group Build Canada. It features prominent voices from the industry, including Shopify Inc. president Harley Finkelstein. Other key signatories include Neo Financial co-founder Jeff Adamson. Koho chief executive Daniel Eberhard also lent his name to the urgent appeal.

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The core argument presented in the letter is straightforward and alarming. The executives contend that if Canada does not build data centers, other countries will step in to fill the void. They warn that this scenario would leave Canada stuck renting capacity from foreign entities. This dependency would fundamentally alter the nation's relationship with its own digital infrastructure.

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Beyond the issue of sovereignty and cost, the signatories highlight significant operational risks. They argue that relying on other countries for data centers will severely hamper Canada's access to critical computing power. Such reliance puts the nation at serious risk of supply disruptions. Any geopolitical tension or logistical failure abroad could directly impact Canadian businesses and services.

Industry Leaders Warn of Foreign Dependency

The letter comes at a time of intense debate over infrastructure development in Canada. Several data centre projects have been proposed across the country in recent months.

However, these projects are facing fierce opposition from local communities and environmentalists. The conflict has created a challenging environment for tech industry expansion. Opponents argue that data centres power artificial intelligence systems. These systems require massive amounts of energy to function at scale.

Critics also point out that data centres hog water, land, and electricity. The resource consumption is seen as disproportionate to the economic benefits.

Furthermore, opponents claim that these facilities contribute few jobs relative to their massive footprint. They view the physical space required as excessive for the number of positions created. This tension between rapid technological growth and local resistance defines the current landscape. The tech leaders believe the cost of inaction is far greater than the environmental concerns raised.

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Calls for Domestic Investment and Self-Sufficiency

The letter serves as a rallying cry for domestic investment in critical infrastructure. It emphasizes the need for national self-sufficiency in the age of AI. Canadian tech leaders are pushing for a policy environment that supports construction. They believe this is essential for long-term economic competitiveness.

The debate highlights the complex trade-offs involved in modern infrastructure planning. Balancing digital growth with environmental and community concerns remains a significant challenge. As AI continues to reshape industries, the demand for data processing power is expected to grow exponentially. The signatories argue that Canada must act now to secure its place in this new economy.

The open letter reflects a broader anxiety among industry leaders about national strategy. They fear that hesitation today could compromise Canada's future technological independence. This urgent message underscores the high stakes involved in the current infrastructure debate. The voices of Shopify, Neo, and Koho carry significant weight in the national conversation.

Urgent Appeal to Policymakers

Their combined appeal aims to shift the focus toward the long-term risks of dependency. They hope to persuade policymakers to prioritize domestic data center development.