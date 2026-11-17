Signal and Meta warn that Bill C-22 could force them to withdraw secure services from Canada. Executives urge Senate changes to protect encryption and privacy.

Technology executives launched a coordinated appeal to the Canadian Senate on Monday, warning that proposed lawful-access legislation could force major messaging platforms to withdraw from the national market. Representatives from Signal, Meta, Tailscale, and Beauceron Security testified that Bill C-22 creates unacceptable risks for user privacy and digital security if amendments are not made to its current text.

Senate Warning On Encryption Risks

Executives testified before the Senate national security committee that the legislation, which has already cleared all stages in the House of Commons, would empower the Public Safety Minister to issue secret orders requiring companies to weaken their encryption systems. Rachel Curran, head of public policy at Meta Canada, stated that her company would refuse to comply with such mandates and would consider removing WhatsApp and other secure services from Canada. She cited Apple's precedent of withdrawing cloud backup services from the United Kingdom when faced with similar technical assistance orders as a model for potential response. Meta Canada's stance underscores the growing tension between government surveillance goals and corporate commitments to end-to-end encryption standards.

Also read Big Tech Mounts Last-Ditch Push to Rewrite Canada’s Data Access Bill

Tailscale CEO Outlines Business Impact

Avery Pennarun, the chief executive officer and co-founder of Tailscale, revealed that his company is actively exploring options to relocate parts of its operations outside Canadian jurisdiction. Tailscale provides end-to-end encrypted networking to more than fifty thousand businesses globally, including numerous artificial intelligence firms, and employs more than three hundred people, with forty percent based in Canada. Mr. Pennarun explained that the current wording of the bill could damage the company's international competitiveness by creating legal and perception problems for their Canadian-branded products. He suggested that Tailscale might need to sell or license its technology to overseas entities and remove its Canadian branding to avoid these regulatory pitfalls. This strategic shift highlights the tangible economic consequences that strict data access laws can impose on innovative tech sectors.

Advertisement

Metadata Retention And Privacy Concerns

David Shipley, the chief executive officer of Beauceron Security Inc., joined the call for legislative reform by criticizing the bill's indiscriminate metadata retention requirements. The legislation could compel tech firms to keep records of customer metadata, such as telephone contact patterns and location data, for up to six months. Mr. Shipley warned that even a month of such data collection can reconstruct a detailed map of an individual's social network and personal movements. He also urged senators to add broader protections for encrypted services, noting that the current draft could force companies to allow law enforcement to join encrypted chats as silent, undetected participants. These concerns were echoed by Udbhav Tiwari, vice-president of strategy and global affairs at Signal, who highlighted the specific danger of government-mandated silent participants in private conversations.

Senate Committee Deliberations Continue

The Senate national security committee is currently reviewing these submissions as it considers amendments to Bill C-22. The witnesses emphasized that while lawful access regimes are not inherently opposed by the tech industry, the specific mechanisms proposed in the bill lack the necessary safeguards to prevent unintended privacy violations. Tailscale's written submission further warned that storing metadata beyond standard operational needs creates additional targets for cyberattacks by criminals and hostile foreign states. As the committee deliberates, the industry remains united in its demand for precise legal language that protects both national security interests and fundamental digital privacy rights. The outcome of these deliberations will likely define the future of secure communication infrastructure in Canada and set precedents for other developed nations.