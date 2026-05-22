Tech Companies Warn of Complications in Trade Relationship if Canada Passes Lawful Access Bill

A U.S.-based lobbying group representing some of the biggest tech companies in the world is calling on the Canadian government to withdraw its lawful access bill, suggesting there could be complications in the trade relationship if it passes.

A U.S.-based lobbying group representing some of the biggest tech companies in the world is calling on the Canadian government to withdraw its lawful access bill , suggesting there could be complications in the trade relationship if it passes.

The bill, which promises to give police and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) faster and smoother access to information during investigations, faces a wave of backlash from critics ranging from privacy and civil rights advocates to businesses and a growing list of tech companies. The Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), whose members include Amazon, Google and Nvidia, argue that the Canadian legislation would have "extraterritorial reach and increase conflict of law issues for global technology companies.

" The group's executive vice-president John Miller said the bill would conflict with foreign privacy and data laws, and undermine ongoing negotiations on a U.S.-Canada Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data Act, which gives the American government the authority to access data from anywhere so long as it's maintained in a server owned by a U.S. company. Canada and the U.S. have been negotiating a bilateral agreement since 2022, but nothing formal is in place.

The proposed federal government bill would require core providers to retain metadata for up to one year, and companies impacted by the bill say those demands would force them to create so-called back doors, potentially opening them up to hackers and foreign adversaries. The encrypted messaging service Signal said last week it might withdraw from Canada if asked to comply with the bill, and a growing list of virtual private network (VPN) services have made similar threats, arguing the legislation would require them to compromise their privacy protections.

Those in favour of the legislation are mounting a campaign to push back against what they see as a "misunderstanding.

" Facing mounting backlash, Anandasangaree says the government is "not trying to undermine" the negotiations with the U.S. and that the bill is "not a backdoor" but rather a "legitimate" way to get the information needed to keep Canadians safe





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