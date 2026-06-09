Team Ontario Clinches 38 Medals at Skills Canada National Competition

Ontario athletes earned 38 medals and an RBC Best of Region Award at the Skills Canada National Competition, with four competitors set to represent Canada at WorldSkills Shanghai. The success reflects the province's strong trade training investment and future workforce growth.

Team Ontario athletes returned home from the Skills Canada National Competition in Toronto with an impressive haul of 308 medals across all disciplines, according to the official release issued the day after the event.

Over a two‑day festival of skill, the province's contestants secured 38 medals in the senior and student categories, capturing 16 golds, 15 silvers and seven bronzes. The competition, which attracted participants from all of Canada's provinces and territories, highlighted the depth of training and dedication foundational to Ontario's trade and technology education programs. At the closing ceremony on May 30, the awards accorded by the Leaders in Business and Corporate Services (RBC) further celebrated the province's top performers.

The RBC Best of Region Award, designed to honour a competitor or team from each province based on weighted scoring, went to fellow Hamilton‑Wentworth District School Board student Owen Griffin. Griffin earned the award after claiming first place in the mechanical computer‑aided design (CAD) secondary contest, proving his technical acumen in a field increasingly vital to modern manufacturing.

Ian Howcroft, chief executive officer of Skills Ontario, praised the entire cohort, noting that their achievements signaled a bright future for skilled trades and technology leadership in the province. Looking ahead, four Toronto‑area competitors have been selected to represent Canada at the upcoming WorldSkills Championships in Shanghai, China.

The national squad, slated to travel in September, will include Ethan Almeida from Centennial College in the autopaint repair discipline, Luca Assad of George Brown College in culinary arts, and, from Humber College, mechatronics specialists Cole Hunter and Grant Maddock. These athletes will compete in a world‑class arena, showcasing the quality of Ontario's trade training and providing a platform for cross‑cultural exchange and peer learning. The accomplishments of Team Ontario underscore a broader investment in the province's skill development pipeline.

Ontario's commitment to workforce readiness-reflected in both public and private sector initiatives-provides the scaffolding for young professionals to thrive. With a keen focus on interdisciplinary learning, hands‑on experience, and global benchmarking, the provincial strategy has translated into tangible competitive successes, inspiring peers and stakeholders alike to pursue paths in skilled trade and technology. The high medal count reaffirms that Ontario's readiness to meet the demands of an increasingly digital and service‑oriented economy remains strong.

Beyond the medal tally, the competition served as a testament to individual mastery and the collaborative spirit that permeates the region's educational and industry partnerships. The grassroots effort-from schools and community centres to industry mentors-has cultivated a robust talent pool. The RBC Best of Region Award highlights the individual brilliance that contributes to the collective triumph. As more youth take part in such competitions, they become ambassadors for technical innovation, local pride, and economic resilience.

In sum, the Skills Canada National Competition's results, coupled with the upcoming participation in WorldSkills Shanghai, position Ontario as a frontrunner in trade and technology education. The synergy of skilled training, investment, and institutional support ensures the province's talented workforce is prepared to lead on both national and international stages. Ontario's success at this event is part of a larger narrative that includes significant capital allocation, such as the $178 million spent on transit‑connected community development in Scarborough.

These investments underscore the province's holistic approach to fostering growth, creating opportunities, and building a resilient future for its citizens. The victories at Skills Canada have already begun to ripple outward. Alumni of the competition are channeling their expertise toward teaching, mentoring, and entrepreneurial ventures within the province. The widespread enthusiasm highlights a clarity of purpose: equip the next generation with the competencies that sustain and elevate Ontario's economic trajectory.

Altogether, Team Ontario's 38‑medal haul is more than a tally on a flyer; it is a signal of the region's developmental success and a call to continue cultivating excellence in trade, technology, and innovation for the decades ahead





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Team Ontario Skills Canada RBC Best Of Region Award Worldskills Shanghai Ontario Trade Education

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