TD Insurance Dispute Over Sargon Koshaba Property Damage Claims

The Koshaba family faces thousands in out-of-pocket costs after TD Insurance offered $13,193.73 for repairs that they say cannot restore their damaged backyard. The dispute highlights rising contractor costs and insurance valuation gaps.

A London family is confronting significant financial hardship and prolonged property damage after an alleged intoxicated driver struck their home. Sargon Koshaba states that the incident occurred on March 6, 2026, when a vehicle crashed through their backyard fence and destroyed their deck. The couple is now locked in a bitter dispute with TD Insurance over the estimated costs to repair the extensive damage to their property.

The Core Dispute Over Repair Estimates

The Koshabas report that they contacted TD Insurance immediately following the accident on March 6, 2026. They expected the insurer to cover the full cost of restoring their home to its pre-accident condition. Janet Koshaba was sleeping inside the house when the vehicle entered the backyard, crossed the deck, and slammed into the patio door. The incident caused severe structural damage that requires immediate and comprehensive repairs.

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TD Insurance sent its own contractor to assess the damage shortly after the incident. The resulting estimate from the insurer was approximately $13,000. This figure was significantly lower than quotes obtained from other professionals. The Koshabas state that three other contractors provided estimates ranging from $40,000 to replace the damaged fence, lawn, and backyard deck. This discrepancy has become the central point of contention in their claim.

The Koshabas emphasize that they are not seeking an upgrade or betterment of their property. Sargon Koshaba explicitly stated that he is only asking for his house to be put back the way it was prior to the accident. He clarified that the request is purely for restoration, not improvement. Despite this clear position, the insurer maintains its lower valuation, leading to ongoing negotiations.

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Stakeholder Positions and Contractor Delays

A major complication in this case is the timeline associated with TD Insurance's approved contractor. The Koshabas say the contractor selected by the insurer was unable to complete the work for at least a year. Unwilling to wait that long, the homeowners found another contractor willing to perform the repairs for approximately $20,000. This alternative contractor offered a faster resolution but at a price point still higher than the insurance estimate.

Ammer Esho with General Restoration Services is currently completing some of the repairs. He highlights that rising material and labor costs make delays particularly difficult for both contractors and homeowners. Esho noted that prices increased by 10 percent when he visited a supplier to pick up materials for the job. These fluctuations are often absorbed by contractors when projects are delayed while waiting for insurance approval.

TD Insurance outlined a cash-settlement option in an email to the homeowners. The offer was for $13,193.73 after taxes and the $2,000 deductible were factored in. The offer was based on an approved repair estimate of $13,445.78, plus applicable taxes. The insurer also indicated it could reimburse withheld contractor overhead and profit costs up to $2,279.06 if the homeowners' licensed general contractor charged those fees.

Real-World Impact and Legal Perspectives

The couple says they have paid their $2,000 insurance deductible and are covering additional costs out of pocket. The repairs being completed by the alternative contractor will not fully restore the backyard to its original condition. The fence has only been repaired in the section where the vehicle crashed through. The replacement wood does not match the rest of the existing fence, creating a visible inconsistency in the property's appearance.

The Koshabas are concerned that these differences could negatively affect the property's resale value. They argue that a mismatched fence and unfinished patio area could deter potential buyers or lower the home's market price. This fear is compounded by the financial strain of paying thousands of dollars in excess costs that the insurance policy allegedly should have covered.

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Gabriel Murray, a lawyer who handles insurance disputes, says delays involving insurance-approved contractors are becoming an increasingly common problem. He notes that homeowners are often left choosing between waiting for an insurer's contractor or accepting a cash settlement and hiring someone themselves. The difficulty arises when the homeowner's preferred contractor charges more than the insurer is willing to pay.

Murray says homeowners may have the option of pursuing the at-fault driver to recover additional costs. However, he warns that this legal route can be expensive and time-consuming. This advice adds another layer of complexity for the Koshabas, who must decide whether to sue the driver or accept the current settlement offer from TD Insurance.

Official Statements and Future Outlook

In a statement to CTV News, Megan Sampson, manager of corporate and public affairs at TD Bank Group, addressed the situation. She said the company understands how difficult it can be when a home is damaged. TD Insurance is working closely with the client to review the information provided. They aim to ensure the claim is assessed based on the coverage available to the policyholder.

Sampson stated that the company remains committed to supporting their client the best they can throughout the process. The Koshabas say they are not looking for an upgrade to their property. They want their backyard restored to the condition it was in before the crash. The dispute continues as the family seeks to close the gap between the insurance valuation and the actual cost of restoration.