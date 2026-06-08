TD Bank Blames Customer for $15,000 Fraud but Won't Explain How It Ruled Out Hacking

TD Canada Trust holds Nova Scotia man Shakir Ahamed responsible for nearly $15,000 in fraudulent e-transfers, claiming his IP address and credentials were used. Despite his report that he never received one-time passcodes and only learned of the fraud days later, the bank won't provide evidence it investigated account takeover or malware. The banking ombudsman denied his claim, and experts warn banks are shifting blame to victims without transparency.

TD Canada Trust holds a Nova Scotia customer, Shakir Ahamed, responsible for nearly $15,000 in unauthorized e-transfers, claiming his account credentials were used despite his assertions that he never authorized the transactions and should have received one-time passcodes which he never did.

The bank's investigation concluded he was liable based on his IP address and device usage, but it refuses to disclose how it ruled out account takeover, IP hijacking, or malware, providing no evidence to support its claim that Ahamed was negligent. Ahamed discovered the fraud after receiving a text about his line of credit limit; he immediately reported it to TD and police.

The Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments denied his compensation claim, siding with the bank's assertion that his credentials were used. Cybersecurity experts warn that banks increasingly shift blame to customers without transparency, leaving victims financially devastated. Ahamed's case parallels other TD fraud incidents reported in the media. Shakir Ahamed's ordeal began in July when he received an unexpected warning from TD about his line of credit.

Panicking, he rushed to his local branch and learned that multiple e-transfers had been made over several days, draining almost $15,000 from his account. The transfers were sent to known entities like Kraken cryptocurrency exchange and Payper, using unfamiliar email addresses. Ahamed insists he never received any one-time passcodes on his phone or email and only discovered the fraud eight days after it started.

He filed a fraud report with TD and Halifax Regional Police, but weeks later the bank texted him saying he was liable for the loss. On appeal, the bank cited the use of his IP address and device, and his regular sign-in credentials, as proof of authorization. Ahamed took his complaint to the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI), which declined to recommend compensation, stating his credentials were used, effectively endorsing TD's conclusion.

TD Bank declined an interview but provided a written statement from senior manager Ashleigh Murphy, expressing understanding for the stress such situations cause and highlighting its security measures. However, the bank would not answer specific questions about how it determined the account was not compromised, such as whether it investigated potential IP hijacking, malware, or account takeover.

This lack of transparency mirrors broader industry trends, according to cybersecurity expert Eugene Popa, who notes that financial institutions are increasingly denying reimbursement while offering little proof of customer negligence. Popa says banks often simply assert there is a problem with the transaction and blame the victim, shifting accountability. Ahamed, a husband and father of two, says the loss represents about one-third of his annual salary and has left him in debt.

He feels betrayed, expecting the bank to protect his money. His situation is reminiscent of other TD customers-like Ron Panetta and Lindsay Enair-who also suffered fraudulent withdrawals and faced initial resistance from the bank before some received partial or full reimbursement, often under non-disclosure agreements





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