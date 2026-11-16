TC Energy Proposes 370-Kilometre Alberta Growth Connector Pipeline and NGTL Expansion

TC Energy Corp. announced a 370-kilometre, 48-inch pipeline called Alberta Growth Connector, adding one billion cubic feet per day capacity, as part of a broader NGTL expansion plan.

TC Energy Corporation has formally announced a comprehensive plan to expand its natural gas pipeline infrastructure in Alberta. The primary initiative centers on a major new construction project designed to enhance supply capabilities for key industrial regions within the province.

The company is proposing a roughly 370-kilometre pipeline identified as the Alberta Growth Connector. This significant infrastructure project will be a 48-inch diameter pipeline running in a west-to-east direction across the region. Upon completion, the Alberta Growth Connector is expected to add an initial capacity of one billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. This addition represents a substantial increase in the volume of gas that can be transported through the provincial network.

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Alberta Growth Connector Pipeline Plan

The announcement was made on Monday via a news release. The project primarily aims to get more natural gas supply to the oilsands region of Alberta. Expanding NGTL System Capacity This specific project forms a critical component of a broader strategy to grow the NGTL system. The NGTL system has been in continuous operation for almost 70 years and currently forms a vast web stretching throughout Alberta and into northeastern British Columbia.

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TC Energy is projecting that total demand on the NGTL system will increase by approximately a quarter by the year 2031. The company estimates this total demand will reach about 18 billion cubic feet per day, reflecting a significant shift in market dynamics. The majority of this forecast increase is expected to originate from three specific sectors.

More than 60 per cent of the growth is attributed to demand from the oilsands, power generation facilities, and data centres operating in the region. In addition to the new connector pipeline, the growth plan could include further enhancements to the existing infrastructure. These potential additions might involve installing additional pipeline loops and compressor units to boost throughput on the current system. Executives have emphasized a cautious approach to these developments.

TC Energy Disciplined Investment Strategy

The company states its approach is deliberate and disciplined, focusing on leveraging existing infrastructure and aligning investment with customer commitments. The company will advance projects only if they meet specific risk and return requirements. chief executive François Poirier highlighted this strategy in a news release issued on Monday to outline the details of the expansion.

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Our approach is deliberate and disciplined: leverage our existing infrastructure, align investment with customer commitments and advance projects that meet our risk and return requirements, Poirier said in the release. TC Energy shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TRP. Investors and industry observers are monitoring the project closely as a major indicator of future energy infrastructure trends in Western Canada.