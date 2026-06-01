Taylor Swift wins award, police arrest suspects, and more news from around the world, including business, sports, and environmental updates.

Taylor Swift accepts the award for Pop Album of the Year during the IHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 26, 2026.

In other news, police have arrested five more suspects in connection with the display of antisemitic signage at a protest. Meanwhile, in Ottawa, residents will soon be able to enjoy a cold beverage in 9 parks this summer. A woman in a different part of the country was involved in a high-risk driving incident, attempting to evade a R.I. D.E. check with a reckless three-point turn.

Weather forecasters are predicting frost and snow for some parts of Canada on the first day of June. Jill Biden recently spoke out about her experience during the 2024 debate, revealing that she felt pressured to publicly support her husband despite her own private fears. In business news, the world's largest IPOs include Saudi Aramco and Alibaba. Canada's Auger-Aliassime has made it to the quarterfinals of the men's French Open field, which is wide open this year.

A recent survey has found a significant generational gap in attitudes towards AI romance. In environmental news, 8 crested ibises have been released in a Japanese town after being extinct in the country for decades. For those looking to upgrade their beauty routine, there are 13 budget-friendly products that are dupes of more expensive items.

Additionally, 27 of the best last-minute beauty discounts are available before the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale ends. The Shopping Trends team at CTV News is independent of the journalists and may earn a commission when using their links to shop.





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Taylor Swift Iheartradio Music Awards Antisemitic Signage Ottawa Parks R.I.D.E. Check Weather Forecast Jill Biden 2024 Debate Saudi Aramco Alibaba French Open Auger-Aliassime AI Romance Crested Ibises Japanese Town Beauty Products Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

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