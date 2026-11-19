Experts say buyers of condo parking spots must verify ownership, titles, bylaws and tax rules, while weighing long-term plans, recurring fees and resale value.

Buying a condo parking spot can be more complicated than buying the condo itself, according to real estate and legal experts. The market is often limited to owners in the same building, and the process involves legal, financial and lifestyle decisions.

The newest guidance stresses that buyers must complete due diligence before purchasing a nine-foot-wide, 18-foot-long piece of concrete for their car. Vancouver-based Real Estate Obsessed owner Anne Foster said she starts with a simple question when a client tired of renting a space asks about securing a spot in their downtown Vancouver condo building: Is it financially worth exploring? She said the decision is not just about real estate. It becomes a legal, a financial and a lifestyle decision.

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Locating Condo Parking Spots For Sale

Davelle Morrison, a broker with Bosley Real Estate Ltd. in Toronto, said finding a parking spot for sale in a condo complex can be hard. It is really about diving deep into the building to figure out where someone is posting that they have a spot they would like to sell, she said. Many spots are listed on the condo notice board or social media groups such as Facebook or WhatsApp.

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Foster said the building residents effectively set the market price because the sale is not open to everybody else. That means prices may not line up with neighbouring buildings. Long-term goals are also important. Foster said if you plan to sell your condo unit in the next three years, buying a parking spot may not be the best choice.

She gave an example from her own client work. My question to my clients was: Do you plan on being in this property for basically 17 years? Because that is how long it would take for you to accumulate $40,000 worth of parking if you are renting it for $200 a month, Foster said. While buying can be costly, some people prioritize the convenience and lifestyle a parking spot represents.

Checking Ownership And Legal Transfer

Ronald Davidzon, principal lawyer at Toronto-based Davidzon Law, said buyers should check who owns the spot: the condominium complex, the developer or another resident. They should also confirm whether the land is transferable to the new owner. Buyers should check whether the spot is a separate title or parcel, and not part of a residential condo unit. The potential buyer should also review condo bylaws that may require consent from the board of directors for the sale.

Davidzon said if the organizing documents or the condo declaration prohibit that type of sale, it would very much be an uphill battle to try to get them to agree to it. In that situation, I likely would recommend the parties not pursue that type of transaction, he said. Taxes may also apply depending on how the spot is used and which province the buyer lives in.

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In Ontario, buyers usually do not pay harmonized sales tax when buying a home from another owner, but they may have to pay taxes on parking spots. Davidzon said the general rule when purchasing used residential property is that there is no HST exigible.

Tax Implications And Recurring Expenses

However, when you are conveying a stand-alone parking space or a locker, it is not exactly a residential property, he said. Brendon Cowans, vice-president of business development at Property.ca Inc., said a newly bought parking spot comes with recurring expenses similar to owning a condo. The money spent on the spot also does not necessarily increase the value of the condo unit by the same amount.

For instance, a $650,000 condo unit would not be worth $700,000 if you buy a $50,000 parking spot, he said. Still, having a parking spot usually proves useful when selling your property and it is easier to find buyers in an already depressed condo market. Morrison said she does not usually recommend owners sell their condo parking spots unless they are strapped for cash or need their maintenance fee and taxes to drop.

Impact Of Parking Sales On Resale Value

They are devaluing the condo that they do own by getting rid of the parking spot, she said. You are ruining your resale value by selling that parking spot, because most people really want to have parking, Morrison said. Ultimately, it just broadens the range of buyers who can purchase your property having a parking spot attributed to it, she said. The advice comes as buyers weigh ownership rules, tax treatment and long-term plans before committing to a parking space.