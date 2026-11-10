Federal Budget 2026 introduces Canada Creative Credit, flat deduction options and May 15 tax deadline

The federal budget includes a new tax break for artists worth up to $45,000, flat-rate deduction options, a caregiver benefit and a single May 15 filing deadline.

The federal budget includes a new Canada Creative Credit that would allow creators, musicians and writers to earn up to $45,000 tax-free from original and creative artistic works.

Ottawa artist Eryn O'Neill said the measure would help because sales income can be unpredictable. She said at this point in her career it would be a huge help for her. O'Neill said she and other artists are still trying to understand how the credit will work. She said the main unknown is how eligibility will be played out for artists and what the qualifications will mean.

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Budget Measures Reduce Paperwork Burden

The budget also includes measures aimed at reducing paperwork. Ryan Minor of CPA Canada said the budget is full of small tweaks to make life easier for individuals who deal with the tax system. One example is an option to claim flat amounts for certain deductions. These include moving expenses, the Home Accessibility Tax Credit and gluten-free food.

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Minor said Canadians would get the optional ability to claim a $1,000 flat rate instead of collecting receipts and itemizing the moving expense deduction. He said there are quite a few of these measures in the budget. Caregivers could receive up to $1,260 even if they do not owe income tax. Canadians would also no longer have to convert their Registered Retirement Savings Plans and Registered Retirement Income Funds when they turn 71.

Some economists say the changes may reduce paperwork but not necessarily overall costs. Moshe Lander, a senior lecturer in economics at Concordia University, said the changes will not boost income and probably will not reduce tax filing costs. Lander said a place like H&R Block is probably not lowering fees just because less paperwork is needed to submit taxes on a client's behalf.

Experts Question Impact On Affordability

He said ten hours saved does have a dollar value, but he does not think it alleviates cost-of-living affordability issues. The budget also includes a plan to consolidate all tax deadlines into one date: May 15. Previously, most Canadians had until April 30 to file their taxes, while self-employed people had until June 15. Katie Griffin explained the changes in the budget, including the caregiver tax credit and new benefits for artists, that Canadians may have overlooked.

The budget was unveiled last week. The measures are part of a series of tax and benefit changes in Budget 2026. They include the Canada Creative Credit, flat-rate deduction options, a caregiver benefit, RRSP and RRIF conversion changes, and a single filing deadline.