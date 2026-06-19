Tattooing History: Artist Marks NASA's Artemis II Mission in Space Center Houston

Tattoo artist Okan Uçkun commemorated NASA's Artemis II mission by tattooing astronaut Reid Wiseman and Orion Program Manager Howard Hu at Space Center Houston, connecting the early history of human spaceflight with its newest chapter.

Most tattoo artists spend their days in studios or conventions, but on June 5, Okan Uçkun, founder of Monolith Studio, set up his equipment in an extraordinary location: the Starship Gallery at Space Center Houston , surrounded by spacecraft and space exploration artifacts.

Among his clients that day were NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman and Howard Hu, Orion Program Manager, just weeks after the successful completion of NASA's Artemis II mission. The event marked an unusual convergence of tattooing and space exploration, both of which aim to commemorate significant moments. The gallery's setting connected the early history of human spaceflight with its newest chapter, offering a personal perspective on major achievements.

Tattooing has long served as a way to commemorate significant experiences, and in this case, those experiences included a mission that will likely occupy a permanent place in spaceflight history. Reflecting on the experience, Okan connected the permanence of tattooing with the significance of the mission itself. The significance of the occasion becomes even clearer when viewed in the context of the mission.

Artemis II was far more than a successful lunar flyby; it represented a critical step in NASA's Artemis program, testing Orion's systems in deep space and marking the first time in over fifty years that humans traveled beyond low Earth orbit. For the artist, being invited to commemorate that achievement through his work remains the highlight of his career





boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tattooing NASA Artemis II Space Exploration Space Center Houston Permanence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stars Align for Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Amid Parallel Trump 250th Birthday FestivitiesA host of music icons including Christina Aguilera Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen will perform at the Obama Presidential Center opening in Chicago on June 18, while former president Donald Trump promotes his Freedom 250 program and faces criticism over cultural branding, highlighting a clash of legitimacy between the two former leaders.

Read more »

Australian World Cup fans nearly drink Vancouver bar dry as tournament drinking culture takes center stageAustralian soccer fans flooded a Vancouver bar during a World Cup match against Turkey, nearly depleting its alcohol supply. Bar managers are now preparing for Canada's match against Qatar and subsequent games with extra staff and beer shipments. The Granville Street entertainment district has been pedestrianized for the tournament, becoming a hotspot for celebrations.

Read more »

Obama Presidential Center set to open in ChicagoDesigned as hub of civic life, the development is the greatest single investment in the city’s south side this century, local historians say

Read more »