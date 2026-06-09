Tatjana Maria criticises Queen's Club for not awarding her a wildcard

Tatjana Maria, the German tennis player who won the women's singles title at the Queen's Club in London last year, has expressed her disappointment at not being awarded a wildcard for this year's tournament. Maria, who is ranked 52nd in the world, had to go through qualifying to reach the main draw, and believes that as a champion, she should automatically be considered for a wildcard the following year. The organizers of the tournament have not commented on Maria's comments, but it is clear that she is not happy with the decision not to award her a wildcard.

Tatjana Maria , the German tennis player who won the women's singles title at the Queen's Club in London last year, has expressed her disappointment at not being awarded a wildcard for this year's tournament.

The 37-year-old, who became the first women's singles champion at the club for 52 years, had to go through qualifying to reach the main draw. Maria, an honorary life member at the club, feels that she deserves more respect from the organizers after her impressive performance last year. She believes that as a champion, she should automatically be considered for a wildcard the following year.

Maria's comments come as four lower-ranked British players, Katie Boulter, Fran Jones, Harriet Dart, and Mika Stojsavljevic, were awarded wildcards for the tournament. Maria, who is ranked 52nd in the world, had to win two qualifying matches on Sunday to reach the main draw. She is the oldest winner of a WTA 500 tournament and had beaten four top-20 players en route to the title last year.

Maria's daughters were in attendance to watch her play, and she is hoping to make a strong impression at the tournament. The organizers of the tournament have not commented on Maria's comments, but it is clear that she is not happy with the decision not to award her a wildcard. Maria's achievements last year were impressive, and it is understandable that she feels she deserves more respect from the organizers.

However, the decision to award wildcards to lower-ranked British players may have been made to promote the growth of tennis in the country. Maria's comments highlight the complexities of the wildcard system and the need for a more nuanced approach to awarding wildcards. The wildcard system is meant to provide opportunities for players who may not have qualified otherwise, but it can also be seen as unfair to players who have achieved great success in the past.

In this case, Maria's achievements last year make her a strong candidate for a wildcard, and it is disappointing that she was not awarded one. The organizers of the tournament will need to consider Maria's comments and the impact of the wildcard system on players like her in the future.





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