The former TAS development site in Toronto's Leslieville neighborhood has sold for $16 million after a complex receivership process involving vendor take-back financing.

The commercial real estate transaction at 880 Eastern Avenue and 80 Knox Avenue in Toronto finalized on October 15, marking the conclusion of a protracted legal and financial saga that began with the project entering receivership in September 2025. The property, located in the Leslieville neighborhood just west of Ashbridges Bay and Woodbine Park, changed hands for a total value of $16,000,000. This acquisition represents a significant pivot for the site, which was originally intended for a mid-rise rental development by TAS before financial defaults forced a change in ownership strategy.

Financial Distress and Receivership Initiation

CMSC initiated the receivership proceedings because TAS failed to meet its debt obligations on the properties located at 880 Eastern Avenue and 80 Knox Avenue. The loan originally matured in February 2025, but TAS ceased making interest payments in July 2025. Following this default, CMSC issued a formal demand for payment in August 2025, stating that the borrower owed $10,734,679.39 as of August 13, 2025, with interest continuing to accrue on the outstanding balance.

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The financial troubles were rooted in earlier amendments to the loan structure. In September 2022, the CMSC loan was amended to facilitate the acquisition of 874 and 876 Eastern Avenue for $2.5 million. This purchase was intended to provide additional adjacent lands to benefit the intended development. The properties were beneficially owned by TAS through 880EA Corp. and 874EA Corp., with TAS LP 3 serving as the related entity. Despite these structural adjustments, TAS ultimately could not repay the debt, leading CMSC to initiate receivership to protect its security position.

Sales Process and Vendor Take-Back Financing

Following the placement of the project under receivership on September 17, 2025, the court-appointed Receiver commenced a sales process to sell the assets free and clear of all claims. Although the Receiver initially opened the process to other brokers, they re-engaged Cushman & Wakefield due to the extensive work the firm had already completed. Dan Rogers, Jeff Lever, Reilly Hayhurst, and Mike Murray of Cushman & Wakefield had previously listed the property as a partnership or sale opportunity, noting a protracted sale effort that began around May 2024.

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The first round of sales attracted significant market interest, with 31 parties signing confidentiality agreements and 8 parties submitting bids by the December 9 deadline. However, the Receiver and Cushman & Wakefield were dissatisfied with all offers received, prompting them to open a new sales process. This second round included the possibility of vendor take-back (VTB) mortgage funding to structure the deal more effectively. While an ideal scenario would have resulted in a cash-only purchase, the Receiver concluded that structured finance was necessary to maximize the purchase price and provide the highest recovery to affected stakeholders.

Final Transaction Details and Stakeholder Roles

A buyer who did not submit an offer in the initial sale process remained interested and eventually submitted an offer in the second round, which was accepted by the Receiver on February 9. The sale agreement underwent amendments in March, April, and July before it was finalized and approved by the Ontario Superior Court on September 23. Although the final sale price was redacted from court documents, an Altus Group transaction report obtained by STOREYS confirmed that the property transacted on October 15 for $16,000,000.

The financial structure of the transaction involved $10,250,000 funded in cash and $5,750,000 funded by the vendor take-back mortgage. Notably, 874 and 876 Eastern Avenue were excluded from the sale, as there were no bids for the two properties at any point. The final sale agreement, originally signed by CD Capital Developments (Acquisitions) Limited in February, was instead signed on July 31 by 880 Eastern Limited Partnership. In conjunction with the closing, the Receiver proposed to assign the VTB to CMSC and M&M in its entirety, with the portion assigned to M&M covering the value of its debt up to the date of closing.

Future Development Plans for Leslieville Site

The new ownership structure aims to address the housing supply shortage in Toronto by proceeding with rental housing development. Jaime McKenna, President of Fengate Real Estate, stated that Toronto's population continues to grow while the supply of high-quality rental housing has not kept pace. Fengate Real Estate expressed enthusiasm about partnering with Address, a team that shares their commitment to delivering more housing for the city.

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The development team intends to unlock new rental supply in Leslieville and create a connected community where residents can live and work. The site offers convenient access to transit, the waterfront, and everyday amenities, positioning it as a strategic location for urban living. The original plan for the site involved a 12-storey building with 184 rental units and 10,000 sq. ft of commercial space on the ground floor, although these numbers had been updated multiple times during the previous ownership tenure. The successful completion of this transaction ensures that the project can move forward with a clearer title and a viable financial structure.