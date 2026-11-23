Pitcher Tarik Skubal leaves the Dodgers for the New York Mets on a historic $450 million contract, setting a new MLB record for pitchers and reshaping the league landscape.

Tarik Skubal has officially secured his next career chapter by agreeing to a nine-year contract with the New York Mets. The two-time Cy Young Award winner, who spent the latter half of the 2026 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, will earn a total of $450 million through the deal. This agreement establishes a new benchmark for compensation in Major League Baseball, surpassing all previous records for pitching contracts.

Historic Financial Record for Pitchers

The financial scope of the Skubal agreement shatters existing standards by a significant margin. The contract includes an average annual value of $50 million, which eclipses the previous record set by Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yamamoto signed a twelve-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers, making Skubal's new package approximately $125 million larger. Skubal, who turned thirty years old this past Friday, will also receive a substantial signing bonus reported at $45 million. The deal further includes a no-trade clause, providing the pitcher with guaranteed stability regarding his future team placement.

Also read Tarik Skubal reportedly joins Mets on record-breaking 9-year, $450 million contract

Mets Seeking Turnaround After Poor Season

The New York Mets are investing heavily to reverse a difficult period for the franchise. Despite carrying the highest payroll in baseball during the previous season, the team finished the 2026 campaign with a 74-88 record. This performance placed them at the bottom of the National League East division. Management hopes that acquiring an ace of Skubal's caliber will fundamentally change the team's trajectory for the upcoming season. The move signals a strategic pivot from high spending with low returns to acquiring proven elite talent.

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Dodgers Step Back Due to CBA Uncertainty

The Los Angeles Dodgers had expressed interest in retaining Skubal but ultimately decided against making a final offer. Reports indicate that the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement played a decisive role in their withdrawal. Team owners are expected to lock out players when the current agreement expires, potentially introducing a salary cap system. This potential cap may have complicated how the Dodgers structured their offers. Although Los Angeles already maintained a very expensive payroll, the prospect of future financial restrictions likely deterred them from committing to a nine-year, nearly $400 million deal for a single player.

Skubal Performance During Dodger Tenure

During his partial season in Los Angeles, Skubal delivered high-level performances that likely increased his market value. He started Game 1 of the National League Division Series, initiating the Dodgers' playoff run. His effectiveness in that critical series demonstrated his readiness to lead a rotation on the biggest stages. The successful transition from Detroit to Los Angeles highlighted his adaptability and elite pitching skills, making him an attractive asset for New York as they aim to rebuild their competitive standing in the National League.