Democrats win U.S. midterms but Canada tariff relief uncertain

Democrats swept the U.S. midterm elections, but political experts say Canada may not get immediate tariff relief and could even face more pressure from President Donald Trump.

Democrats have won control of both the House and Senate in the U.S. midterm elections, but political watchers in Atlantic Canada say the sweeping victory likely will not bring immediate relief from tariffs.

The trade war with Canada became a ballot-box issue in several border-state races, and Democrat wins there are seen as a rebuke to Republican President Donald Trump. Trump's Republicans lost the House and Senate, according to results confirmed after Tuesday's vote. In Maine, Democrat Troy Jackson unseated long-standing Republican Senator Susan Collins. Both candidates said the U.S.-Canada trade war has hit the state's economy hard and that tariffs should be removed.

Also read If the Democrats win the U.S. midterms, what would change for Canada?

Trump Retains Executive Power Over Tariffs

Some Jackson voters said tariffs on Canada played a role in their decision, accusing Collins of not doing enough to curtail Trump. Donald Wright, a political science professor at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, said Trump still has the executive powers he used to enact the tariffs and is not likely to back off because of election results.

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Instead, Wright said the president could take the result as an excuse to punish Maine by ramping up levies on Canadian goods. Last month, in the lead-up to Tuesday's midterms, Trump exempted some Canadian forestry products and agricultural equipment from his 50-per-cent levies in an attempt to help Collins. Wright said a vindictive president might want to hurt Maine and could re-implement some of the tariffs he lifted.

Scott Matthews, head of the political science department at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador, said Canada may have lost an advocate in Collins. Without Collins, the Republicans lose one of their moderate voices in Washington, Matthews said. He also noted that Canada in many ways was on the ballot in this election. New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt said Wednesday morning that her Liberal government is looking forward to building relationships with newly elected U.S. officials.

Canada Seeks Improved Trade Relations

Holt, in a brief statement to The Canadian Press, said she expects their leadership will result in improved trade conditions for New Brunswick entrepreneurs and workers. Meanwhile, Trump told Fox News on Tuesday that a great deal with Canada was imminent. Prime Minister Mark Carney said the two sides have made progress after the U.S. backed down on some of its demands.

The midterm results have also drawn attention in Canada, with Toronto watching as a blue wave hit the U.S. midterms. Hakeem Jeffries is set to become the country's first Black House Speaker after the Democratic victories. The results are being described as a check on President Donald Trump's power. Still, experts warn that the path to tariff relief remains unclear, and Canada may need to prepare for the possibility that Trump doubles down rather than backs down.