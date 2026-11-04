Democrats' midterm sweep may not bring tariff relief for Canada, observers say

Political analysts in Atlantic Canada say the Democrats' sweeping U.S. midterm victory likely won't end tariffs, and could even prompt President Donald Trump to punish Maine. The election saw Democrat Troy Jackson unseat Republican Senator Susan Collins, who had been a moderate voice on trade.

Political watchers in Atlantic Canada say the Democrats' sweeping midterm election victory in the United States likely won't provide immediate relief from tariffs. In Maine, which borders New Brunswick and Quebec, Democrat Troy Jackson unseated long-standing incumbent Republican senator Susan Collins.

Both Jackson and Collins say the U.S.-Canada trade war has hit their state's economy hard and that tariffs should be removed. Some Jackson voters said tariffs played a role in their decision, accusing Collins of not doing enough to curtail Trump. But Donald Wright, a political science professor at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, said Trump still has the executive powers he used to enact the tariffs and he isn't likely to back off because of election results.

Also read If the Democrats win the U.S. midterms, what would change for Canada?

Impact on Canada Tariffs

Instead, Wright said the president could take the result as an excuse to punish Maine by ramping up the levies on Canadian goods. Last month, in the lead-up to Tuesday's midterms, Trump exempted some Canadian forestry products and agricultural equipment from his 50-per-cent tariffs in an attempt to help Collins. A vindictive president might want to hurt Maine and could re-implement some of the tariffs that he lifted, Wright said in an interview.

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Scott Matthews, head of the political science department at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador, said Canada may have lost an advocate in Collins. Without Collins, the Republicans lose one of their moderate voices in Washington, Matthews said by phone. For his part, Prime Minister Mark Carney said the two sides have made progress after the U.S. backed down on some of its demands.

Meanwhile, in the broader U.S. midterm results, Hakeem Jeffries is set to become the country's first Black House Speaker, and Texas has become a Democratic state after more than 30 years. Trump said results would be different if his name was on the ballot, according to a headline. The midterm outcome was described as a check on President Donald Trump's power, with a blue wave hitting the U.S. midterms and Toronto watching closely.

US Midterm Election Results

The election results have raised questions about whether they could affect Trump's approach to Canada. In other news, Smith's approval is slipping, but UCP voters still back the premier, according to a poll. BC Crime Stoppers faces a privacy investigation after a breach involving tipsters' information. North Korea launched an unidentified projectile toward the sea, South Korea said.

More women are in top management, but inequalities persist, according to the UN. A cyberattack hit a French blood bank site, but no blood products were compromised. Celebrity British hairstylist John Frieda died aged 75. A jury began deliberating at Russell Brand's rape and sexual assault trial.

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The IIHF maintained its opposition to Russia's reinstatement but was silent on Canada's position. Canada's Fernandez dropped out of the Hong Kong Open with a shoulder injury. A stolen watch worth US$290,000 was returned to a Japan store with a sorry note. Mogging is Collins' word of the year, but what does it mean?

Mosquito season is longer this year in some parts of Canada. Receding floodwaters left a sea of mud and shattered homes in the U.S. Southwest. European supermarkets rushed to patch vulnerabilities after a region-wide fridge hack.