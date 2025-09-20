Target Leggings: The Best Pairs According to Thousands of Customer Reviews

Discover the top-rated leggings at Target, as recommended by thousands of real customers. From soft lounge options to workout-ready staples, find the perfect pair for comfort, style, and everyday wear. Learn about the features and benefits that make these leggings customer favorites, including high-rise fits, pockets, and durable fabrics.

The quest for the perfect leggings can feel endless, but Target shoppers have done the legwork by leaving thousands of reviews highlighting the best options available. These customer favorites range from buttery-soft lounge leggings to supportive workout staples, with real customers raving about their comfort, quality, and versatility. Forget the sheer fabrics, uncomfortable tightness, and midday sags; these leggings are designed to deliver on all fronts.

One reviewer exclaimed their amazement, stating, I am just going to say wow wow, no words for these leggings. My whole life I search for the best quality leggings based on comfort, texture, style, quality. So far is one of the best. I am super impressed Target, super impressed. This sentiment is echoed throughout the reviews, painting a picture of leggings that are truly worth the investment. Sizes often range from XXS-4X, indicating inclusivity in sizing.\These leggings are a staple that you may not realize you need until you try them. Available in multiple colors and sizes, including plus, petite, and tall options, they are a versatile addition to any wardrobe. One customer shared, I was bought a pair as a gift one Christmas, only recently put them on and bought 2 more! So comfy and great quality! The blend of cotton and spandex offers softness and breathability while still providing enough stretch for various activities, whether running errands or lounging at home. The ankle length provides a polished look, and the comfort level ensures that you can forget you're even wearing them. In addition, other leggings are designed for workouts and errands with side pockets for phone and keys, which are a total win. The mid-weight material moves with you without causing issues. The reviews consistently praise the high quality and design. This can be combined with the cozy feel of sweatpants with the sleek look of everyday leggings. Featuring a soft cotton blend with fleece lining, these leggings are crafted to keep you warm without the bulk. The high-rise fit and practical pockets add to their comfort. Reviewers appreciate the ability to achieve comfort like wearing sweats at home while still appearing put together. One person said, The pants fit GREAT, and was super comfy.\For those seeking a touch of style, stretch corduroy leggings are a repeat favorite. One shopper wrote, This is the 5th pair of the stretch corduroy leggings that I've purchased. They are very comfortable and I love the pockets. The fabric is designed to stretch just enough for movement without feeling loose, while the high rise offers tummy support and a smooth silhouette. The pockets are a big win too — perfect for slipping in a phone or small essentials when you're on the go. When it comes to workout leggings, the ones that provide a secure and comfortable fit during exercise, the elastic-free waistband stays put through every movement without digging in. The super high rise gives that hugged-in, secure feeling you want when you're twisting and stretching. Furthermore, they are lightweight and breathable, suitable for wearing from class to coffee. Whether you're seeking a pair for lounging, working out, or everyday wear, these Target-approved leggings have garnered high praise from real customers, promising comfort, quality, and style in one package.





