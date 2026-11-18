Target reports third consecutive strong quarter, raising annual sales growth forecast to 6 percent as hardlines and digital sales drive revenue beyond estimates.

Target Corporation achieved its third consecutive quarter of robust sales growth on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in its recovery from a prolonged slump. The major retailer raised its full-year sales growth forecast, expressing confidence in resilient holiday shopping demand across key categories such as toys and snacks.

Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Michael Fiddelke, who assumed control earlier this year, Target has invested approximately US$5-billion to revitalize its merchandise mix. The company announced on Wednesday that it plans to spend another US$5-billion to US$6-billion on capital expenditures in 2027. These strategic investments have yielded tangible results, with Target's stock climbing approximately 60 percent year to date despite a broader economic environment characterized by steep inflation and record-high fuel prices.

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Hardlines and Digital Sales Drive Revenue Growth

The hardlines category, which encompasses toys and electronics, emerged as a standout performer with sales jumping nearly 27 percent during the quarter. Target has successfully overhauled this business segment by shifting its focus toward collectibles and wearable technology rather than larger items like televisions. This strategic pivot has helped attract shoppers who are becoming increasingly selective with their discretionary spending.

Simultaneously, the food and beverages category demonstrated steady growth, rising 6.6 percent in the three-month period ending in October. The company has focused on remodeling stores and emphasizing grocery sections to draw in customers with high-demand items such as protein snacks. These efforts have contributed to total comparable sales growing by 5.6 percent in the third quarter, which included the back-to-school shopping season.

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Challenges Persist in Apparel and Home Decor

Despite the overall success, Target continues to face challenges in big-ticket discretionary items. Apparel and home decor, which together account for approximately 30 percent of the company's merchandise sales, remain areas where the retailer has yet to fully regain its momentum. Sales in the apparel business declined by 3.8 percent in the reported quarter, while home decor saw a modest growth of 2.5 percent.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Steve Shemesh noted that these specific categories are the most difficult to improve because they rely on appealing to evolving consumer tastes and persuading shoppers to make discretionary purchases. Getting these product lines correct is viewed as imperative for long-term profitability. Morningstar analyst Brett Husslein echoed these sentiments, describing the task as crucial for the retailer's future financial health.

Executive Leadership Outlines Strategic Adjustments

Company executives have acknowledged the progress made in targeted areas while admitting that the work is far from complete. Chief Merchandising Officer Cara Sylvester stated that specific sub-categories such as bedding, bath, and kids' home are performing exceptionally well after being targeted for improvement. These areas have benefited from focused resource allocation and strategic updates to their product offerings.

Michael Fiddelke added during a media call that while there is momentum in parts of each of these challenging categories, the company needs more growth. He explicitly stated that Target has not yet arrived at its ultimate goal in these sectors. The executive team is focused on expanding the success seen in niche areas to the broader apparel and home decor departments to drive future revenue.

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Financial Guidance and Future Projections

Target's positive performance was underscored by strong traffic and digital engagement metrics. Store traffic increased by 5 percent during the period, while digital comparable sales surged by 9.8 percent. These figures indicate that the retailer is successfully capturing market share both in physical locations and online platforms.

In light of these results, Target now expects annual net sales growth of around 6 percent, an increase from the previously expected 5 percent. The company projected adjusted earnings per share in the range of US$10.65 to US$11.40. This projection includes a benefit of about US$2.14 per share from tariff refunds received earlier in the year. The upgraded guidance reflects the company's confidence in its turnaround strategy and its ability to navigate a complex economic landscape.