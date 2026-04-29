Tanner Horner’s Trial Reveals Complex Mental Health Struggles Amid Guilty Plea for Athena Strand’s Murder

A psychiatrist and law enforcement officers provide insight into Tanner Horner’s mental state and alter ego as he faces sentencing for the murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand. The defense argues for leniency due to his autism and traumatic past, while prosecutors highlight disturbing evidence from dash-cam footage.

Dr. Ryan, a psychiatrist, testified that Tanner Horner was deeply troubled by his limited access to his son, who was living with his fiancée’s mother.

She described him as 'laser-focused' on his child and 'distraught' over the court-mandated restrictions. During her evaluation, Horner confessed to sexually assaulting Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl, and revealed that his own childhood trauma from being raped made it difficult for him to discuss the incident. Dr. Ryan noted that Horner’s shame was a significant factor in his deception and reluctance to speak openly about his actions.

She also suggested that his cocaine use at the time of the crime may have contributed to his impulsivity and impaired judgment, though she admitted she couldn’t confirm whether his claims about substance use were truthful. Horner initially claimed the incident was an accident, stating he accidentally hit Athena with his truck, panicked, and disposed of her body to avoid losing his job.

However, dash-cam footage revealed a disturbing conversation where Horner engaged in small talk with Athena before coercing her into removing her clothes and assaulting her when she refused. Texas Ranger Sgt. Job Espinoza testified that Horner exhibited signs of Dissociative Identity Disorder, referring to an alter ego named 'Zero' during police interviews. Espinoza described how Horner’s demeanor would shift dramatically when he adopted this persona, with his head tilting sideways and his eyes rolling back.

Horner’s defense team argued that his mental health struggles, including autism and exposure to lead in childhood, should mitigate his culpability. They filed motions to exclude the death penalty, citing his neurodevelopmental condition. A retired school psychologist and speech pathologist, Beth, who worked with Horner in the past, noted his difficulties with peer relationships, emotional recognition, and distinguishing between teasing and bullying.

She expressed concern that Horner’s job as a FedEx driver, which required him to be alone in a truck, was ill-suited for someone with his challenges. Dr. Amy Fritz, a speech-language pathologist, conducted a jailhouse evaluation and found that Horner struggled with empathy and social appropriateness.

However, she questioned the authenticity of his 'Zero' persona, suggesting it was a narrative tool rather than evidence of multiple personalities. Horner’s mother testified about the family’s history of substance abuse but rejected any excuses for his crimes, expressing anger and disbelief at his actions





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Tanner Horner Athena Strand Mental Health Dissociative Identity Disorder Capital Punishment

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