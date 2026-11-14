Tanker Crashes Into River Cruise in New Orleans

Emergency crews respond as the Atlantic Asphalt tanker strikes the American Heritage cruise ship in New Orleans on Nov 13, 2026, injuring passengers.

Emergency responders rushed to the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, after the Atlantic Asphalt tanker collided with the American Heritage river cruise paddleboat. The collision caused the passenger vessel to partially submerge while docked, prompting an immediate and chaotic rescue operation involving multiple boats and safety personnel. Officials confirmed that one hundred twenty-nine people were aboard the cruise ship at the time of the incident.

Tanker Strikes American Heritage Vessel

The American Heritage is a five-story cruise ship built in 2015 and operated by American Cruise Lines. It was nearing the end of an eight-day journey through several destinations in Louisiana and Mississippi. The vessel has a maximum capacity of one hundred fifty passengers. Witnesses described a scene of destruction where metal and glass shattered as the much larger tanker struck the paddlewheel boat. The impact caused the cruise ship to roll over within fifteen minutes of the initial collision.

Also read Tanker collides with docked American Heritage cruise ship in New Orleans, river closed

Rescue Operations on Mississippi River

Surveillance footage from the scene shows rescuers scrambling to extract passengers from the sixty-six-degree Fahrenheit water. Many survivors were seen being helped into life jackets amidst floating luggage and debris. Emergency personnel transported the survivors to a building at the Port of New Orleans located directly next to the dock. Authorities had not immediately released specific details regarding injuries or fatalities at the time of the report. The water temperature of sixty-six degrees Fahrenheit creates hypothermia risks for those in the river.

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Tanker Cargo and Safety Risks

The Atlantic Asphalt is a five hundred twenty-foot vessel owned by Nave Shipping SA. The company is registered in Monrovia, Liberia, and holds no international sanctions. The tanker specializes in transporting large quantities of asphalt and bitumen for road construction. These materials are typically heated above two hundred fifty degrees Fahrenheit to prevent solidification during transport. It remains unclear if the ship was carrying heated cargo during the crash.

Investigation and Next Steps

MarineTraffic listed the Atlantic Asphalt final destination as New Orleans while sailing under the Marshall Islands flag. The International Maritime Organization confirmed the registration details of the operating company. An investigation into the cause of the collision is expected to examine navigation protocols and vessel communication. No further details were provided by American Cruise Lines immediately following the event.