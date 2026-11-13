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Tanker collides with docked American Heritage cruise ship in New Orleans, river closed

HeadtopicsCompiled from 2 sources
Tanker collides with docked American Heritage cruise ship in New Orleans, river closed
New Orleans · Mississippi River · Ship Collision
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A tanker collided with the docked American Cruise Lines ship American Heritage at the Port of New Orleans, prompting a rescue effort and closing part of the Mississippi River to vessel traffic.

A tanker collided with a docked river cruise ship at the Port of New Orleans on Friday afternoon, prompting a large rescue effort and closing part of the Mississippi River to vessel traffic.

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker struck the American Cruise Lines ship American Heritage at about 12:30 p.m. while the vessel was docked on the Mississippi River, according to Port of New Orleans officials. The American Heritage had more than 130 people onboard at the time of the collision. Video from CNN affiliate WDSU shows the massive tanker ramming into the docked cruise ship, tipping the ship on its side and partially submerging it underwater.

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Tanker collides with river cruiser near Port of New Orleans

Multi Agency Rescue Effort Underway

A rescue effort was underway in the Mississippi River after the collision near the French Quarter of New Orleans. The cause of the collision and the number of people injured remain under investigation. Port NOLA Harbor Police, the New Orleans Fire Department, the New Orleans Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, according to a news release.

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The U.S. Coast Guard also said a portion of the river is closed to all vessel traffic as emergency responders work. The Coast Guard provided that information to CNN. The Port of New Orleans said its immediate priority is the safety of all passengers, crew members and first responders. In a statement, the port described the situation as an active and evolving incident.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said he was aware of the incident and would be heading to New Orleans. CNN has reached out to the agencies for more information. The collision happened near the French Quarter, a busy section of the city where the riverfront is closely watched by both local and federal authorities.

River Closure Affects Vessel Traffic

The partial submersion of the American Heritage left the vessel listing in the water as responders worked to account for everyone aboard. The full scope of injuries and damage was not immediately clear. Passengers and crew were aboard the American Heritage when the tanker struck, according to port officials. The ship is operated by American Cruise Lines and was docked at the time.

The Atlantic Asphalt is a tanker vessel. The incident drew a multi-agency response that included harbor police, city police, firefighters, federal Coast Guard personnel and emergency medical teams. The closure of part of the Mississippi River to all vessel traffic is a significant step because the waterway is a major commercial artery. The Coast Guard said the closure would remain in effect while emergency responders work at the scene.

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Officials Prioritize Passenger Safety

No timeline was given for when the river might reopen. Officials described the situation as active and evolving, meaning details about the cause and any injuries could change. The Port of New Orleans said its priority is the safety of passengers, crew and first responders. Gov.

Landry said he would travel to New Orleans as the response continued. This is a developing story and will be updated.

SourcesCompiled from 2 sources

This story was compiled and edited by the HeadTopics newsroom and HT AI from the reports above.

New Orleans Mississippi River Ship Collision American Cruise Lines Port Of New Orleans New Orleans Tanker Collision American Heritage Cruise Ship Mississippi River Closure Rescue Effort
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