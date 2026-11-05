Tanker Attacks in Persian Gulf Escalate Middle East Tensions

British military confirms a tanker struck by projectiles off Qatar, while Iran reports ships hit by mines in the Strait of Hormuz, heightening regional instability.

The British military confirmed on Thursday that a tanker was struck by projectiles off the coast of Qatar in the Persian Gulf, adding to a series of escalating maritime incidents in the region. Simultaneously, Iran ian state television reported that two tankers and a towboat had hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about the safety of critical global shipping lanes.

Maritime Attacks in the Persian Gulf

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center stated that the attack on the unidentified tanker occurred on Wednesday, fifty nautical miles north of Madinat ash Shamal in Qatar. The agency noted that the status of the crew remains unconfirmed and that no immediate claim of responsibility has been issued for the strike. This incident marks a significant escalation in the volatile security environment surrounding the waterway, where the true number of attacks is likely understated due to ships refusing to report incidents.

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British officials emphasized that the extent of the damage to the vessel and any potential environmental impact are currently unknown. The UK agency had previously warned that reporting mechanisms are struggling to capture the full scale of hostilities, as commercial vessels increasingly opt for silence to avoid becoming targets or attracting unwanted attention from regional powers. The lack of identification for the targeted ship and its flag complicates the immediate diplomatic response.

Strait of Hormuz Mining and Iranian Claims

Iranian state media reported on Thursday that two oil tankers and a towboat caught fire after striking naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which approximately twenty percent of the world's oil supply passes during peacetime. Although the state-run Revolutionary Guard claimed to have seized two U.S. drones in the airspace over the strait, the ministry did not provide details regarding casualties or the flags of the affected vessels. These claims could not be independently verified by international observers.

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The closure of the Strait of Hormuz was initiated by Tehran following military attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran in February. The ongoing hostilities have effectively shut down normal commercial navigation through the waterway, creating a severe disruption to global energy markets. The Revolutionary Guard's routine assertions of targeting vessels serve to intimidate commercial shipping away from the region, further destabilizing the area.

South Korea Expands Naval Deployment

South Korea's military has proposed expanding the operational area of its Cheonghae anti-piracy unit, currently deployed near Somalia, to include waters south of Oman. Defense Ministry spokesperson Chung Binna clarified on Thursday that this expansion is a response to increased pirate activity driven by the broader Middle East conflicts, not an involvement in the U.S. war with Iran. The proposed area extends as far as the port of Duqm, more than six hundred fifty kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz.

Chung Binna stressed that South Korea would not directly participate in military operations to ensure freedom of navigation near the Strait of Hormuz unless allowable circumstances are created, such as an end to the war with Iran. The proposal requires approval from President Lee Jae Myung and the country's legislature before it can take effect. The expanded mission would include additional personnel and equipment, such as patrol aircraft and an explosive ordnance disposal team, to enhance the unit's operational capabilities.

Terrorism in Jordan and Diplomatic Efforts

In Jordan, an assailant killed a security officer near the Sri Lankan Embassy in the capital Amman on Thursday, an act authorities described as a cowardly terrorist attack. The Public Security Directorate reported that the attacker used a sharp object and had been planning to target officers of the General Security Directorate. The assailant was arrested after a second security officer intervened, sustaining injuries during the confrontation.

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This violent incident follows a recent deadly shooting at a church funeral in southern Jordan that killed nine people. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to restore order at sea continue, as the foreign ministers of Iran and Oman discussed ways to resume navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi spoke with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to review practical understandings aimed at removing obstacles to shipping, building on previous talks held in Tehran in August.