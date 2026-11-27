The Canadian men's curling championship trophy will travel by VIA Rail from Toronto to Saskatoon to mark the 100th anniversary of the Brier, arriving Tuesday ahead of the 2027 Montana's Brier.

The Canadian men's curling championship trophy will travel 2,655 kilometres by rail from Toronto to Saskatoon to mark the 100th anniversary of the Brier. Curling Canada chief executive officer Nolan Thiessen and communications manager Kyle Jahns will board a VIA Rail train with the Tankard at Toronto's Union Station on Sunday and arrive Tuesday in Saskatoon.

Brier trophy train journey commemorates centenary

Saskatoon will host the 2027 Montana's Brier from Feb. 26 to March 7. The report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2026. It is a throwback trip steeped in Brier lore. Curlers once travelled by train from their respective provinces to the host city, with the journey often turning into a rolling party that left some competitors a little worse for wear when they reached their destination.

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Thiessen said Thursday it is a bit of a nod to the early days of the Brier. There used to be the Brier train where all the teams would get on the train on the way to the Brier. If the Brier was at the Granite Club in Toronto, the team from B.C.

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's on there for a few days. The Granite Club hosted the Brier from 1927 to 1939 before the championship began moving to other cities, starting with Winnipeg in 1940. The Tankard was presented annually to Brier champions from 1927 to 1979 under Macdonald Tobacco's sponsorship. It was replaced by the gold Labatt Tankard from 1980 to 2000.

Original Tankard trophy reinstated after Labatt sponsorship

The original trophy was reinstated in 2001 after Labatt's sponsorship ended, with the names of the Brier winners from those 21 years engraved retroactively. The trophy has grown taller over the years, with its base periodically extended to accommodate the names of more champions. Thiessen called it just such a special little piece of Canadiana. He won the Tankard three times, twice with Kevin Koe and once with Pat Simmons.

He remembers the first time he won it when he said he had wanted to win this thing since he was 10 years old. The Tankard will spend time in the train's dining car and panorama dome car, where passengers can snap selfies with the trophy against the moving backdrop of Ontario's Canadian Shield and the Prairies. Unlike the NHL's Stanley Cup, the Tankard doesn't have an official keeper, so Thiessen and Jahns will be its shepherds.

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Social media documentation captures remote Brier route

Jahns will document the journey on social media whenever he's within range of a wireless network along a route that includes remote stretches. Jahns said it will make for some pretty interesting visuals that he thinks will capture a lot of what the Brier is about and the Canadiana that it is. Once he can see those bars appearing on the cellphone once again, then he'll be able to shoot some content out as soon as they can.

The Granite Club will host a reception Saturday before the Tankard's departure. The trophy will be handed over to the host committee Tuesday in Saskatoon, where it will remain until the championship. When the idea was pitched to Thiessen, he said it was suggested he board the train in Winnipeg and accompany the Tankard on the final leg to Saskatoon. He said he wants the whole experience.

Thiessen intends to stow the Tankard in his sleeper compartment for the two nights on the rails. He said he will just be falling asleep with the Brier Tankard sitting beside me on a train riding across Ontario. That's about the most Canadian thing that he can think of.