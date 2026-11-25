The Canadian dollar climbed to a three-month high as the Bank of Canada and U.S. Federal Reserve signal rate hikes to fight persistent inflation, while a potential Canada-U.S. trade deal adds support.

The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level in more than three months on Tuesday as the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled they are prepared to raise interest rates to fight persistent inflation.

The loonie gained as markets priced in rate hikes from both central banks at their next meetings, driven by months of elevated global oil prices that have kept inflation running hot in both Canada and the U.S. The Canadian dollar was up 0.49 per cent to more than 70 cents US in midday trading on Wednesday. Rahim Madhavji, president of Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange, told BNN Bloomberg that the loonie follows interest rate differentials.

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Bank of Canada Governor Signals Rate Hikes

He said if the Bank of Canada and the Fed raise rates in tandem, that generally bodes well for the loonie. Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday in a speech at the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto that he expects more pass-through to consumer prices in the year ahead, despite recent oil price relief.

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Macklem said the second-round effect of the oil shock will add to inflation persistence, suggesting the central bank is prepared to raise rates for a second straight time next month. Madhavji said the Bank of Canada basically said it is going to raise rates, and that interest rate differential has caught up, prompting the loonie to reprice.

The signing of a new trade deal between Canada and the U.S. is another factor that would positively impact the Canadian dollar, according to Madhavji. He said an announcement of a firm trade deal would be beneficial for Canada, the loonie, and for certainty in businesses and investment. Madhavji said the uncertainty and lack of a trade deal is hurting the Canadian dollar, but noise that the two sides are close to a deal bodes well for the loonie.

US-Canada Trade Talks Face Steel Challenges

Trade talks between Canada and the U.S. have been taking place for months but seem to have heated up in recent weeks. U.S. President Donald Trump's chief trade representative said on Wednesday that negotiations with Canada are continuing, but the two sides remain stuck on a few pressure points including steel, aluminum and autos. U.S. Trade Rep.

Jamieson Greer said in a morning interview on CNBC that North American trade in these products must be beneficial to the United States, while also accommodating Canada. Greer's comments came after yet another round of proposed U.S. tariffs announced by the Trump administration on Wednesday targeting major trading partners including China, the European Union and Japan over subsidized production. Canada was not among the countries targeted by those proposed tariffs.

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Trade Deal Certainty Boosts Canadian Dollar

Madhavji said that until a deal is made, markets must keep waiting to see what will happen, and that investors are always one tweet away from a news event, increased tariffs, or a renegotiation. He said a firm deal that people believe will be in place would benefit the Canadian dollar. Madhavji joined BNN Bloomberg to discuss the loonie seeing its biggest gain in three months, as the currency strengthened on rate expectations and trade optimism.

With files from CTV News' Luca Caruso-Moro, The Canadian Press and The Associated Press