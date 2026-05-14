Tampa Bay Rays Reach Tentative $2.3 Billion Agreement for New Ballpark

The Tampa Bay Rays and local officials announced a tentative $2.3 billion agreement on Thursday for a new ballpark funded by public and private money. The nonbinding memorandum of understanding among the Rays, Hillsborough County, and the city of Tampa outlines the costs of a stadium, which would include $967 million of tax dollars. Elected officials for the city and county are expected to vote on the deal at separate meetings next week.

The Tampa Bay Rays and local officials announced a tentative $2.3 billion agreement on Thursday for a new ballpark funded by public and private money .

The nonbinding memorandum of understanding among the Rays, Hillsborough County, and the city of Tampa outlines the costs of a stadium, which would include $967 million of tax dollars. Elected officials for the city and county are expected to vote on the deal at separate meetings next week.

Rays CEO Ken Babby said in a statement that the team respectfully but resolutely encourages Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa to approve the MOU and make possible a Forever Home for their community's Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays ownership reached an agreement earlier this year with Hillsborough College to build the stadium and mixed-use entertainment district on the college campus and to renovate some of the college's buildings.

The property is located next to the New York Yankees' spring training facility and across a highway from Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since the team took the field in 1998, the Rays have played at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, except for moving home games to the Yankees' Steinbrenner Field in 2025 following hurricane damage at the Trop. The Rays lease runs through at least the 2028 season.

A proposed $1.3 billion redevelopment deal for a new ballpark adjacent to the Trop fell through last year, raising new questions about the future of the team, which was bought last September by Patrick Zalupski's ownership group





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Tampa Bay Rays New Ballpark Public And Private Money Tax Dollars Hillsborough County City Of Tampa Ken Babby Tropicana Field Steinbrenner Field Raymond James Stadium Tropicana Field Hurricane Damage Patrick Zalupski's Ownership Group

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