Tampa Bay Lightning's Sabourin and Kucherov Dominate NHL Season

Tampa Bay Lightning's forward Nikita Kucherov and defenseman Darren Raddysh led the team in all offensive categories, with Sabourin contributing significantly in the AHL.

Sabourin has spent the majority of his professional career in the AHL . In parts of 13 seasons, he’s got 94 goals and 95 assists for 189 points and 1,245 penalty minutes in 556 career games with the Manchester Monarchs, Ontario Reign, Iowa Wild, San Diego Gulls, Stockton Heat, Toronto Marlies, Belleville Senators, San Jose Barracuda and Syracuse Crunch.

The 33-year-old had a goal and four assists for five points and 89 penalty minutes in 26 regular-season games with the Lightning this season. He also had six goals and two assists for eight points and 22 penalty minutes in 24 AHL regular-season games with the Syracuse Crunch. Forward Nikita Kucherov led the team in all offensive categories with 44 goals, 86 assists and 130 points.

He finished second in the NHL in both assists and points, behind only Kucherov’s teammate Jake Guentzel who was second in all offensive categories for Tampa, finishing 2025-26 with 38 goals and 50 assists for 88 points. Defenseman Darren Raddysh reached career highs with 22 goals and 48 assists for 70 points





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NHL Tampa Bay Lightning Nikita Kucherov Darren Raddysh AHL

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