Canadian Paediatric Society urges doctors to screen teen patients for dating violence

New guidance from the Canadian Paediatric Society says one-third of Canadian teens experience abuse in relationships and urges doctors to routinely discuss healthy relationships and dating violence.

The Canadian Paediatric Society is urging doctors to routinely talk to teen patients about healthy relationships and dating violence, saying one-third of teens in Canada experience physical, psychological, sexual or technology-related abuse, including stalking, in relationships.

The new guidance was issued Thursday. Dating violence among teens is not new, but technology such as texting or social media can facilitate abusive behaviour, said Dr. Megan Harrison, chair of the society's adolescent health committee. Examples include teens tracking their partners or forbidding them from communicating with friends. Harrison said in an interview that those behaviours also happen to adults, but the difference is that an adolescent is still forming their own identity.

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Normalize Healthy Relationship Discussions

She is a pediatrician in the division of adolescent medicine at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa. The guidance says health-care providers can normalize talking about healthy and unhealthy relationships by routinely bringing up the topic during adolescent patient visits. Harrison said the more places where teens can feel comfortable to ask questions about relationships and know they can bring it up in a safe place, the better unhealthy situations can be prevented.

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Harrison emphasized that doctors do not need to have answers if a teen patient discloses a problematic relationship. Instead, they provide a safe, non-judgmental space and then connect the teen to other resources in the community as needed. She said a doctor can really do a whole lot of good in what ends up being a really short period of time.

The guidance recommends doctors talk to teen patients alone during part of their visits and assure them that their conversation is confidential, unless the physician is immediately worried for their safety or the safety of someone else. It also says doctors should share educational resources about healthy relationships and teen dating violence that the patient can keep or share with friends. The guidance provides an example for health-care providers on how to start the conversation.

Sample Script For Doctor Patient Talks

A sample script says: A lot of dating relationships are great experiences. But some patients have shared that they have experienced situations in their relationships that made them feel uncomfortable or even scared. We now talk to all our patients about their relationships because they can impact health. We also provide education on this topic because it is likely you or someone you know could use it.

If the teen discloses problematic behaviour in a relationship, the health-care provider should support them by thanking them for their trust and connecting them with other resources in the community that can help. Harrison described options such as making a phone call with the youth in the office, helping them make an appointment, sitting with them while they make the call, or opening up the web page together.

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Assessing Online Tracking Risks For Teens

If the patient is going to access resources later on their own, the guidance advises discussing the possibility that an abusive partner may track the teen's online activity and asking if printed materials would be a safer option. The guidance says some teens are at increased risk for dating violence, including those who are homeless or living in poverty, gender-diverse youth, Black and Indigenous female teens, and young people living in care systems.

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