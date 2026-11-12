Takeda Launches First Narcolepsy Treatment Targeting Orexin Loss in U.S. After DEA Clearance

Takeda has released Orzeyful in the United States, marking the first treatment to address the root cause of narcolepsy type 1. The Drug Enforcement Administration recently classified the drug as a Schedule IV controlled substance, clearing the final regulatory barrier for its availability.

Takeda announced on Thursday that its new narcolepsy pill is now available in the United States. This development follows a recent decision by the Drug Enforcement Administration that removed the final regulatory hurdle for the drug's rollout.

Orzeyful Treats Narcolepsy Type 1

The company stated that this availability marks a significant milestone in treating a rare sleep disorder. The specific medication is called Orzeyful. It is recognized as the first treatment designed to target the underlying cause of the disorder. This distinguishes it from previous therapies that only managed symptoms.

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The drug addresses the loss of orexin, a hormone that regulates sleep and wake cycles. The Drug Enforcement Administration classified Orzeyful as a Schedule IV controlled substance. Takeda explained that this category indicates a low potential for abuse and dependence. Schedule II drugs face stricter controls, while Schedule V drugs have the least restrictions.

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The U.S. Food and Drug Administration previously approved the treatment in August. This approval was specifically for narcolepsy type 1. This rare disorder is caused by the loss of brain cells that produce orexin. The condition disrupts the brain's control over sleep and wake cycles.

Orzeyful is administered as a twice-daily pill. It targets the loss of orexin signaling that causes the disorder. The condition is characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness. It also involves sudden loss of muscle tone, known as cataplexy.

Patients often experience cognitive symptoms as well. Disrupted nighttime sleep is another hallmark of the condition. The company noted that the condition affects about 120,000 people in the U.S. This figure highlights the significant number of individuals impacted by the disease. Access to effective treatment remains a priority for this population.

Drug Dispensed Through Accredo Pharmacy

Orzeyful is now available by prescription for patients. It will be dispensed through Cigna's Accredo Specialty Pharmacy. This distribution channel was specified by Takeda for the initial launch. The partnership ensures patients can access the specialized medication.

Rhonda Pacheco leads Takeda's U.S. business unit. She stated that initial launch efforts focus on adults. These adults are cycling through other treatments. They are also taking multiple medications yet still experience breakthrough symptoms.

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The drug targets those who have not found relief elsewhere. Pacheco highlighted a broader opportunity in the market. She noted that 50 percent of people with this rare disease are not even diagnosed. This statistic underscores the unmet need in the current healthcare landscape.

Clinical Studies Show Symptom Improvement

Early diagnosis could allow for earlier intervention with new therapies. Clinical studies showed the drug improved patients' ability to stay awake during the day. This improvement was observed compared to a placebo group. The studies also indicated significant reductions in cataplexy instances.

Cataplexy is sudden muscle weakness triggered by strong emotions. The launch represents a major step for Takeda. It addresses a critical gap in sleep disorder treatments. The DEA clearance was the final step before U.S. availability.

The company is now focusing on distributing the drug to those who need it most.