Taiwan TAIEX Leads Asian Markets as Nvidia and TSMC Rebound

Taiwan's TAIEX led Asian gains with a 4.9% surge driven by TSMC, while US futures pointed higher. Nvidia rose 2.8% as investors digested mixed economic signals and geopolitical tensions.

Taiwan's TAIEX index surged 4.9 percent on Monday, outperforming regional peers as semiconductor giant TSMC reclaimed lost ground with a 4.7 percent jump. The strong performance in Taipei provided a bullish counterweight to mixed signals across global markets, where investors weighed the economic implications of recent US political shifts. Early trading futures in the United States reflected cautious optimism, with S&P 500 contracts rising 0.3 percent and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gaining 0.6 percent. This recovery followed a period of significant volatility that had rattled confidence across major equity indexes worldwide.

TSMC and US Politics Drive Market Sentiment

TSMC's resurgence served as the primary catalyst for Taiwan's market leadership, highlighting the enduring strength of the semiconductor sector despite broader macroeconomic headwinds. The company's robust performance underscored investor confidence in long-term AI hardware demand, even as political uncertainty loomed over US policy directions. Voters across multiple political parties have expressed wariness regarding the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure, particularly concerning its impact on local power grids. Data center expansion has triggered concerns about rising electricity bills, creating a complex backdrop for technology firms operating in Texas and other key US hubs.

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Nvidia Rebounds Amid Jensen Huang Scrutiny

Nvidia shares climbed 2.8 percent on Friday, marking a decisive recovery after previous drops of 9.3 percent and 3.2 percent. The chipmaker, which powers the majority of AI training systems, acted as a stabilizing force for the S&P 500, helping trim its weekly loss to 2.7 percent. This rebound occurred against a backdrop of intense personal and professional scrutiny surrounding CEO Jensen Huang. Reports indicated that Huang faced foreign intelligence efforts targeting the company, adding a layer of geopolitical risk to the firm's operational narrative. The situation highlights the increasing intersection of US technology leadership and national security concerns.

SoftBank and Tokyo Electron Show Mixed Results

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index closed 2.3 percent higher at 58,775.50 points, demonstrating resilience after a previous 6 percent drop in Tokyo. Chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron climbed 2.8 percent, shedding earlier intraday gains to end the session positively. Meanwhile, Advantest, a provider of testing equipment, rose 1.3 percent, reflecting steady interest in semiconductor manufacturing support services. However, SoftBank Group faced pressure, with shares falling 4.2 percent as the company worked to salvage a $5.4 billion robotics deal with Switzerland's ABB. Chinese regulators have rejected this transaction, forcing SoftBank to navigate complex international regulatory hurdles.

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Korea and China Indicies Remain Cautious

South Korea's Kospi index fell 0.8 percent to close at 5,018.85, reversing earlier morning gains. Samsung Electronics Corp. posted a modest 0.6 percent gain, while SK Hynix rose 0.4 percent. These incremental moves reflect investor hesitation amid recent yo-yo trading patterns in AI-related stocks. In China, the Shanghai Composite index added 0.3 percent to 3,660.79, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.1 percent to 24,507.83. The relative stagnation in these markets contrasts sharply with the volatility seen in Taiwan and Japan, indicating divergent regional market dynamics.

Commodity and Currency Flows Signal Shifts

Global commodity markets experienced downward pressure, with Brent crude oil slipping 1.8 percent to $96.60 per barrel. The US benchmark crude also declined, falling 1.3 percent to $89.67 per barrel. Currency markets saw the US dollar weaken slightly against the Japanese yen, dropping to 158.16 yen from 158.36 yen late Friday. The euro strengthened against the dollar, rising to $1.1167 from $1.1142. These movements suggest a recalibration of risk appetite among global traders as they assess the impact of US election outcomes and ongoing trade tensions.