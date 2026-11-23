Taiwan's deputy foreign minister urges Canada to sign a stalled trade deal and warns that China could weaponize economic ties. He says democracies have only a few years to counter authoritarian threats.

Taiwan's deputy foreign minister says a trade agreement with Canada that has gone unsigned for months could yield deeper cooperation in high-tech fields like AI and help shield Canada from coercion by Beijing.

Taiwan Warns Of Chinese Trade Weaponization

Chen Ming-chi told The Canadian Press that Taiwan fears Beijing might weaponize Canada's new trade ties with China and suggested Ottawa spread out its trade. China is going to leverage its ties and weaponize this interdependence to their advantage, Chen said Monday. That is the part that we worry about, that we all have to be very clear-eyed and set the guardrails when it comes to building a relationship with China.

Also read U.S. trade chief sees progress in Canada trade talks but faults Ottawa for Beijing-friendly moves

Chen is visiting Ottawa this week, shortly after Prime Minister Mark Carney concluded his second trip to China this year. While the prime minister was in Shenzhen this month, China announced a deal to drop some restrictions on Canadian pork imports in exchange for more steel market access.

During a visit to Beijing in January, Carney announced a renewed strategic partnership with China, one that shifted away from a 2022 federal policy document describing China as an increasingly disruptive power that challenges Canadian interests. That 2022 document, introduced under the Trudeau government, called for multi-faceted engagement with Taiwan while respecting the long-standing One China policy, which officially recognizes the government in Beijing as the sole government of China.

Advertisement

Taiwan is a self-governing island that China considers to be a breakaway province, and Beijing has never ruled out reuniting Taiwan with the mainland by force. Chinese nationalist forces fled to Taiwan after losing the civil war to the communists in 1949. As part of Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy, Ottawa negotiated a Canada-Taiwan Trade Cooperation Framework Arrangement.

Unsigned Taiwan Trade Agreement Delayed

Parliamentary documents tabled in September show Canada and Taiwan concluded talks in March 2025, and the federal government consulted the provinces on the agreement two months later. While in China recently, Carney was asked about the Taiwan deal sitting unsigned for months. The prime minister pushed back and said he hoped the deal would be signed soon. His office has not explained why the deal has not been signed.

Chen said Taiwan is glad to hear the deal will be concluded but added Canada has not raised it with Taiwan since spring 2025. Last year before your big election, we had reached a conclusion, Chen said. It has been sitting there. He said there have been talks with Canada on technology, students and deeper economic ties but not on this specific issue of the framework agreement.

We do have a very good channel of communication, he added. Chen said Taipei wants to connect Canadian minerals, research and automotive know-how with Taiwan's prowess in advanced manufacturing and military drones. He said Taiwan has strong trade ties with mainland China but is careful about maintaining diverse supply chains. We have learned it the hard way, he said.

I would like to share our experience, how closer economic ties get in the way for us to make political decisions, who we want to be friends with, how are we going to participate in the international community. China has restricted trade with various partners over political disputes. It limited U.S. access to certain rare earths last year in response to American restrictions on U.S. technology.

China also has imposed restrictions on Canadian canola, in one instance immediately after the house arrest of a Chinese tech leader. That is never a free market. It is a market controlled by a Leninist state, Chen said. Even Taiwan will not abandon the Chinese market entirely.

Think Tank Urges US Focus Despite Tensions

Chen addressed a panel hosted Monday by the Macdonald-Laurier Institute think tank. Just before the panel discussion, Macdonald-Laurier Institute founder Brian Lee Crowley urged Ottawa not to turn its back on the United States despite tensions with President Donald Trump. He argued Canadians need to look beyond the parochial and the immediate sources of friction with the U.S. and see the larger picture. Authoritarian powers are challenging international norms.

Coercion is becoming a routine instrument of statecraft. And economic relationships are increasingly being used to exercise strategic leverage, Crowley said. If Canadians view the world principally through the lens of our disagreements with Washington, we risk overlooking developments that could have much more profound consequences for our security, prosperity and sovereignty.

Advertisement

Chen said Taiwan undertook painful negotiations to land a trade deal with Washington this February, after a year of negotiations and concerns about Trump's rapprochement with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Despite Trump's rhetoric, Taipei has shifted a large chunk of its outbound investment from China to the United States, a move Chen argued is strategically smart. A one-sided strategy is never a good idea. And we also need to have multiple markets and multiple partners, he said.

Chen Urges Democracies To Counter Authoritarianism

Chen warned that the world's democracies probably only have three or four years to prevent very dire consequences coming from China and other authoritarian states which are building up their militaries. We have to build an effective mechanism for collective deterrence by denial, he said. I urge all democracies in the world to face the reality. We have the opportunity but the time is very limited.

Chen added that China is working more closely with Russia, Iran and North Korea to promote authoritarian responses to the challenges facing the world. Dictatorships are making inroads, and especially spreading their ideas in the global south. That is because we let down our guard, he said. Separately, provincial tolls on Highway 407 will increase on Jan. 1.

Vancouver police arrested a man in connection with the shattering of a police vehicle window. Alberta has proposed new natural gas legislation that could allow it to appoint a provincial authority. The province is also proposing a security deposit and $1 million fines aimed at preventing elector list misuse, and will begin a search for a new privacy commissioner as the United Conservative Party denies a contract renewal.

A Quebec judge suspended a law that removed the mandatory oath to the King. A cyber attack caused a days-long email outage, Bell MTS confirmed. Snow squalls prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada to warn that travel may be hazardous in Barrie. A Brampton man will remain behind bars after an appeal was dismissed for killing a University of Windsor student.

Canadian-resident return trips from the U.S. in September were up again. Nvidia's Jensen Huang has been called the indispensable godfather of AI. Canadian provinces are looking further afield to fix a family doctor shortage. The Batmobile stalled at auction after failing to meet the seller's minimum price.

Carlos Alcaraz joined an elite club by adding the ATP Finals trophy to his career Grand Slam.