Taiwan Considers Stricter AI Chip Export Controls to Align with US Measures

Taiwan is weighing tighter restrictions on AI chip sales to China to prevent smuggling and align with US regulations, potentially criminalizing unauthorized exports and putting pressure on server assembly firms.

Taiwan authorities are considering implementing stricter export controls on AI chip sales to China , aligning more closely with US regulations, according to people familiar with the matter.

The proposed measures aim to prevent the diversion of advanced hardware, such as AI servers equipped with Nvidia Corp. chips, from Taiwan to China. Currently, US rules ban such sales without Washington's permission, but Taiwan does not treat unauthorized AI chip exports to China as a criminal offense. While Taiwanese authorities warn potential sellers about possible US rule violations, legal recourse is limited to charging suspects under existing local laws, which is often difficult.

In a first known action, Taiwan detained alleged chip smugglers last month on charges of falsifying documents. However, as part of ongoing trade talks with the US, Taipei is now considering imposing broader controls that would restrict sales to all customers in China, not just those on export blacklists like Huawei Technologies Co. This would make AI chip smuggling to China a criminal violation for the first time, marking a significant escalation in Taiwan's efforts to safeguard its technological and national security interests under President Lai Ching-te's administration.

The move is expected to pressure Nvidia-powered server assembly firms such as Gigabyte Technology Co. and Asustek Computer Inc. to tighten oversight; their shares fell by up to 3.2% and 4.4% respectively on Wednesday. Sources indicate that Taiwan has agreed in principle to follow the US approach and is likely to impose curbs on AI chips with processing power above a certain threshold, similar to US policies.

However, final details remain to be ironed out before senior officials on both sides review and sign off on a potential deal. The American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto US embassy, declined to comment, as did Nvidia. Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs stated that it will continue strengthening oversight of strategic high-tech goods to align with international export controls, confirming ongoing consultations with the US regarding the inclusion of advanced chips under regulatory control.

Any move to curb AI chip sales is expected to trigger a response from China, which views Taiwan as its own territory. Last year, when Taiwan blacklisted Huawei and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., China's foreign ministry criticized the then-ruling Democratic Progressive Party for 'kneeling and ingratiating themselves with the US.

' New restrictions could also impact Taiwan's industry, which hosts the majority of global AI chip manufacturing and server assembly. Taiwan authorities have not accused any companies of wrongdoing, and leaders in Taipei have expressed discomfort with restricting an industry that has made Taiwan the world's fifth-largest stock market. This follows a previous incident where Taiwan briefly curbed AI chip exports to South Africa during a diplomatic dispute before reversing course.

Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung stated that Taiwan does not want to weaponize semiconductors but will respond if its interests are harmed





YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taiwan AI Chips Export Controls US China

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Analysis-How a few AI chip giants warped Asia's stock picking gameBy Gregor Stuart Hunter and Ankur Banerjee SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Sam Konrad's stocks are having a fantastic year, thanks to AI-fueled rallies in Taiwan and South Korea, but his fund is so top

Read more »

Chip rout puts Korea's 'ant' investors to the test as margin debt soarsBy Cynthia Kim and Yena Park SEOUL, June 8 (Reuters) - Seoul resident Laura Byun has long preferred U.S. mutual funds over Korean shares, but the KOSPI's blistering rally changed that and her risk

Read more »

Wall Street Wary After Chip Sector Selloff and Geopolitical TensionsGlobal tech stocks declined following a sharp selloff in the chip sector, triggered by Broadcom's earnings disappointment and ending of the S&P 500's nine-week winning streak. Rising expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes after strong payrolls data, coupled with geopolitical risks from Iran-Israel missile strikes boosting oil prices, added to market anxiety. President Trump urged against rate hikes, while markets also braced for the SpaceX IPO.

Read more »

Samsung Elec’s chip chief says he discussed next-generation foundry with Nvidia CEOSamsung Electronics’ co-CEO and head of its chip division, Jun Young-hyun, said on Monday he discussed cooperation in next-generation foundry chips with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during a meeting in Seoul.

Read more »