Taiwan and China Coast Guard Ships Clash Near Pratas Islands

A Chinese coast guard vessel entered restricted waters near Taiwan's Pratas Islands, leading to a standoff with Taiwanese forces. This marks the thirteenth such incident this year, drawing criticism from Taipei and international allies.

Taiwan's coast guard has accused China of harassment after a Chinese vessel entered restricted waters near a disputed coral island administered by Taiwan in the South China Sea.

The incident occurred near the Pratas Islands, which are located southwest of Taiwan's main island. According to Taiwan's coast guard, the Chinese ship entered these waters early on Saturday. A Taiwanese coast guard vessel confronted the incoming Chinese ship and explicitly asked it to leave the area. The situation escalated as both vessels maneuvered in close proximity.

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Close Confrontation Near Disputed Island

At the height of the standoff, the two ships came within just one nautical mile, or approximately 1.9 kilometers, of each other. This close encounter highlighted the increasing tension in the region. Beijing maintains that the waters it patrols fall under its own jurisdiction. Taiwan's coast guard strongly criticized this action, calling on Beijing to immediately cease these pointless acts of harassment.

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Officials stated that this incident marks the thirteenth such intrusion near the Pratas Islands this year. In total, these intrusions have involved sixteen different vessels, indicating a sustained pattern of activity. Also on Saturday, China's coast guard announced it had sent a group of vessels to conduct what it termed a routine law enforcement patrol in waters east of Taiwan. A statement from the China Coast Guard declared that they would continue to intensify law enforcement patrols.

They emphasized their commitment to upholding the nation's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. China continues to claim democratically ruled Taiwan as its own breakaway province. Beijing has not ruled out the use of force to annex the island if necessary. Beijing sends warships and military jets near the island almost daily.

International Concern Over Regional Stability

In recent months, there has been a noticeable increase in coast guard patrols, especially in waters east of Taiwan. These activities have raised significant alarm in Taipei. The frequent military and coast guard presence is viewed as a direct threat to regional stability. In June, France, Germany, and Britain issued a rare joint statement.

They expressed alarm over Chinese activities east of Taiwan. The three nations stated that these activities endangered regional stability. Their statement underscored the international concern regarding the escalating tensions. The Associated Press reported on these developments, noting the ongoing friction between the two sides.

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Published on November 1, 2026, at 8:42 a.m. EST, this report follows a file image of a Taiwan national flag fluttering near the Taipei 101 building at the National Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, dated May 7, 2023.