Taiwan's Taiex index jumped 5.6 percent driven by TSMC gains, while US stocks showed mixed results as investors processed political outcomes and Nvidia volatility.

Taiwan's benchmark Taiex index spearheaded a regional rally by surging 5.6 percent, powered largely by a rebound in leading chipmaker TSMC, which also climbed 5.6 percent. The strong performance in Taipei helped stabilize Asian markets on Friday, offering a counterpoint to the mixed and often cautious sentiment observed across the United States. Investors were carefully weighing the implications of recent Democratic electoral victories on the broader economic landscape and market stability.

The resurgence in Taiwan highlighted the continued centrality of semiconductor manufacturing to global market sentiment. TSMC's sharp rise not only boosted the local index but also signaled renewed investor confidence in the region's technology sector. This gain occurred as traders moved away from the volatility that had characterized earlier sessions, seeking stability in the foundational hardware that powers artificial intelligence development.

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Japanese and Korean Markets Show Divergence

Elsewhere in Asia, Japanese semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron gained 6.5 percent, while test equipment specialist Advantest rose 5.1 percent. However, SoftBank Group saw its shares fall 2.9 percent as the conglomerate navigated difficulties in saving a $5.4 billion robotics deal with Switzerland's ABB, a transaction that Chinese regulators had previously rejected.

In South Korea, the Kospi advanced 1.5 percent to close at 5,137.22. Samsung Electronics Corp. gained 2.7 percent, and chipmaker SK Hynix jumped 3.9 percent. These relatively modest gains contrast with the extreme price swings seen over the past few weeks, where investors repeatedly dumped and then snapped up AI-related shares. Further east, Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.2 percent to 24,525.58, and the Shanghai Composite index added 0.4 percent to reach 3,663.91.

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U.S. Stocks Trim Losses Amid Political Uncertainty

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent, trimming its weekly loss to 2.7 percent, which marked its worst performance since U.S. President Donald Trump shook markets in April 2025 with his Liberation Day tariffs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.5 percent, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.1 percent. This relative steadiness halted a worldwide tumble that had seen indexes drop 6 percent in Tokyo and Seoul following a Wall Street plunge on Thursday.

Voters across political parties in the United States are expressing wariness about the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, particularly concerning its impact on local infrastructure. In Texas, residents have voiced strong opposition to the increases in power bills caused by the growing demand from data centers. This public sentiment adds a layer of complexity to the regulatory environment as tech companies continue to expand their physical footprints.

Nvidia Volatility and Leadership Scrutiny

The biggest lift for the S&P 500 came from Nvidia, the chip company that has become the face of the boom and possible bust of the AI frenzy. Its stock climbed 2.8 percent, recovering from recent drops of 9.3 percent and 3.2 percent. Nvidia is a central player in the race to develop artificial intelligence, with its chips powering many of the data centers and computing systems used to train and run AI models.

However, the company faced headwinds as it was the target of a foreign intelligence effort. This followed CEO Jensen Huang's acknowledgment that he had been intimate with a business executive. The scrutiny surrounding Jensen Huang reaches far beyond a personal scandal, touching the increasingly sensitive intersection of US technology leadership, China, and national security, according to Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

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Economic Indicators and Global Commodity Shifts

Encouraging economic data suggests the U.S. economy may be able to absorb a slowdown in the construction of AI data centers. However, the strong growth in jobs could push prices higher, raising the likelihood of inflationary pressures. This tension between employment strength and economic cooling remains a key focus for Federal Reserve policymakers and market analysts alike.

In other dealings early Monday, Brent crude oil, the international standard, slipped 0.2 percent to $98.10 per barrel. U.S. benchmark crude gained 0.2 percent to $91.04 per barrel. The U.S. dollar slipped to 158.31 Japanese yen from 158.36 yen late Friday, while the euro rose to $1.1155 from $1.1142, reflecting the shifting tides of global currency markets amid geopolitical and economic uncertainties.