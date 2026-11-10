Taffy the Horse Prepares for Grey Cup Tuffy Tradition in Calgary

Appaloosa horse Taffy transforms into Tuffy for the 113th Grey Cup, navigating a Calgary hotel lobby as part of a historic CFL tradition involving bagpipers and film-trained calmness.

Taffy, a seasoned Appaloosa horse, is trading the dust of ranches and film sets for the polished floors of a downtown Calgary hotel. The twelve-year-old leopard horse will assume the mantle of Tuffy for the upcoming 113th Grey Cup, participating in a century-old Canadian Football League tradition.

The Grey Cup Hotel Tradition

The CFL Grey Cup tradition originated in 1948 when a Stampeders fan rode a horse into the lobby of the Royal York Hotel in Toronto. This spontaneous act evolved into a lasting custom that has continued for nearly eighty years, with different horses representing the event each year. For the current championship season, Taffy is the selected animal to recreate this iconic moment in Calgary.

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Taffy's Training and Temperament

John Scott, the owner of John Scott Productions, oversees Taffy and has prepared the horse for the unique stresses of a hotel environment. Scott describes Taffy as having the right disposition and mindset to remain calm around people, music, and loud noises. The horse has a robust history in the film industry, having worked as a cast horse for over fifty years in productions including Billy the Kid, The Magnificent Seven, and the Emmy Award-winning film Prey.

Event Details and Key Participants

The Grey Cup Festival begins on Tuesday and culminates with the championship game on Sunday between the Edmonton Elks and the Montreal Alouettes. On Thursday, Taffy, officially registered as Tuffy Nuff by the Calgary Grey Cup Committee, will trot into the Homewood Suites hotel. The procession will be led by a group of bagpipers and drummers, creating the auditory atmosphere of the original 1948 event.

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Steve Sommerfeld Leads the Charge

Steve Sommerfeld, the chair of the Calgary Grey Cup Committee, will ride Taffy during the hotel check-in procedure. The plan involves the pair checking in with the receptionist, where Taffy will receive a complimentary basket of food. Following the check-in, the duo will proceed to the hotel bar, with Sommerfeld ordering water for himself while Taffy remains on duty as a spectacle for guests and children.

Preparation for Unexpected Challenges

Despite Taffy's extensive experience in film stunts involving simulated gunfire and smoke, the controlled environment of a hotel presents different challenges. Scott has implemented specific safety measures, including rubber shoes for the horse to prevent slipping on polished floors. Insurance coverage has also been secured for the animal's promenade, ensuring that any unexpected incidents are managed professionally.