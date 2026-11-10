A twelve-year-old leopard Appaloosa named Taffy is being trained to recreate the iconic Grey Cup hotel tradition, stepping into the role of Tuffy for the Calgary event. Horse wrangler John Scott discusses the preparation, history, and challenges of this decades-old CFL custom involving the Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes championship.

In the rolling landscapes near Longview, Alberta, a unique tradition is being prepared for the upcoming Grey Cup festivities, involving a very specific twelve-year-old leopard Appaloosa horse named Taffy.

Under the careful guidance of veteran horse wrangler John Scott, who stands on his ranch bordered by the expansive plains that transition into the Rocky Mountains, Taffy is being readied for a role that requires immense temperament and public composure. Scott, an octogenarian with a career spanning over fifty years in the film industry, has worked on high-profile productions including The Lord of the Rings and The Revenant, and has served as both a stuntman and animal coordinator.

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He explains that Taffy possesses the right disposition and mindset to remain calm amidst the chaotic environment of a busy hotel lobby. The horse, known for his off-white coat with distinctive brown speckles, has a background in Hollywood, having acted in shows like Billy the Kid and The Magnificent Seven, and has even been ridden by Jhane Myers in the Emmy Award-winning movie Prey.

His training involves simulating danger and loud noises to ensure he remains stoic, a skill set that will be put to the ultimate test during the CFL Grey Cup event. For nearly eighty years, the tradition of Tuffy, a horse that recreates the iconic 1948 moment when a Stampeders fan rode into the Royal York Hotel in Toronto, has been a staple of the Grey Cup experience.

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Calgary Grey Cup Horse Tradition

This year, Taffy will swap the vowel in his name to become Tuffy, the latest iteration of this beloved CFL tradition. The horse will be trotting into the Homewood Suites hotel in Calgary, led by a spirited group of bagpipers and drummers, an event that requires careful preparation to prevent any startling incidents.

Scott notes that they expose the horse to loud sounds in advance, acknowledging that while walking through a hotel lobby might seem like a walk in the park, unexpected elements like a popping balloon under a horse's belly can cause significant chaos. To mitigate risks on the slippery hotel floors, Tuffy will be wearing special rubber shoes.

Steve Sommerfeld, the chair of the Calgary Grey Cup Committee, will be in the saddle, leading the procession as Tuffy checks in with the receptionist, likely under the registered name of Taffy but operating under the ceremonial title of Tuffy. After a complimentary basket of food is delivered to the suite, the pair will head to the hotel bar, where only water will be ordered for the horse.

Tuffy Joins Championship Festival

Sommerfeld anticipates that Tuffy will be a delightful spectacle for hotel guests who are unaware of the tradition, providing a scheduled smile for the children who have gathered to witness the event. The Grey Cup Festival officially kicks off on Tuesday, culminating in the championship game between the Edmonton Elks and the Montreal Alouettes.

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The presence of Tuffy adds a layer of historic charm and community engagement to the modern sports festival, bridging the gap between the rugged world of ranching and the polished atmosphere of urban hospitality. Scott emphasizes that while he can prepare his animals extensively, the unpredictability of public spaces always requires vigilance.

However, with his decades of experience and Taffy's proven track record of staying cool under pressure, the horse wrangler believes both he and the horse will enjoy the experience. This event not only highlights the enduring legacy of the Grey Cup but also showcases the specialized skills of working horses like Taffy, who continue to captivate audiences decades after their first cinematic appearances.

Historic Grey Cup Animal Legacy

The intersection of sports, history, and animal husbandry creates a unique narrative that draws media attention and public interest, reinforcing the cultural significance of the Grey Cup beyond the gridiron itself. As the festival approaches, anticipation builds for the moment when Tuffy steps out of the stables and into the spotlight, ready to add his chapter to a tradition that has evolved over nearly eight decades, demonstrating that some traditions remain as vibrant and unpredictable as the animals that perform them.