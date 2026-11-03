Yum Brands Taco Bell Sales Drop Amid Cyclosporiasis Outbreak Impact on US Q3 Results

Yum Brands reported wider-than-expected declines in Taco Bell same-store sales due to a multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak that hospitalized 570 people. The fast-food giant missed overall sales targets while KFC and adjusted profits saw mixed results against analyst estimates.

Yum Brands reported a wider-than-expected decline in quarterly same-store sales at its Taco Bell business. This drop followed a severe multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak in the US.

The health crisis made customers wary of dining out at the popular Tex-Mex chain. The outbreak first linked Taco Bell in early July. It resulted in approximately 20 percent drop in weekly foot traffic at its outlets. This decline happened at the peak of the epidemic.

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The chain recovered in September and October according to data firm Placer.ai. U.S. health authorities declared the outbreak over last month. The incident resulted in 570 hospitalizations and two deaths. Despite the recovery, the damage to sales figures was already done for the third quarter.

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Taco Bell Sales Decline

Third-quarter sales at Taco Bell fell 4 percent. This figure missed analysts expectations of a 0.9 percent drop. Taco Bell made up nearly half of the company operating profit in 2025. CEO Chris Turner addressed the recent performance trends.

He stated that Taco Bell U.S. has been outpacing the quick service restaurant industry since the end of September. Overall same-store sales at Yum Brands were flat compared to a year earlier. This also missed analysts estimates of a 0.9 percent rise. The company also missed overall same-store sales targets for the quarter.

KFC was the biggest Yum unit in this period. Its same-store sales rose 1 percent.

Yum Brands Industry Pressure

However this missed expectations of a 2.1 percent rise. Fast food chains are competing aggressively for budget-conscious consumers. Shoppers are leaning toward cheaper home-cooked meals amid high inflation. This pressure impacts major industry players significantly.

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Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International topped quarterly sales expectations last week. Its strong focus on value boosted demand. Rival McDonald's will report results on Wednesday. On an adjusted basis Yum's profit fell 1.3 percent to $1.56.

This beat estimates of $1.49 per share. Shares of the company rose about 3 percent in premarket trading. Yum Brands completed the divestiture of its Pizza Hut chain in September. This structural change coincided with the challenging market conditions reported in this quarter.