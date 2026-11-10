T&T Organic Roasted Black Soybeans recalled in Canada over undeclared milk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled T&T Organic Roasted Black Soybeans in four provinces because they may contain milk not listed on the label. No reactions have been reported.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled T&T brand Organic Roasted Black Soybeans across parts of Canada because the product may contain milk, an allergen that is not declared on the label.

The recall notice was published over the weekend. The CFIA said the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label. The product is sold in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia, according to the notice. The recall was triggered by CFIA test results.

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Affected Soybean Product Details

The agency said there have been no reported reactions associated with consumption of this product. The recalled soybeans come in 300-gram containers. Date codes are printed on top of the lids, and the codes affected by the recall are 2027JA26, 2027JN09, and 2027JN10. The CFIA is urging anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk to check whether they have purchased the recalled product.

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Anyone who has it should either discard it or return it to the location where it was purchased. The agency said it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. It is also verifying that all recalled products are removed from the marketplace. Milk is one of the most common food allergens.

For people with a milk allergy, even small amounts can trigger reactions, which can range from hives and vomiting to, in rare cases, severe reactions such as anaphylaxis. Labels are meant to list such ingredients so consumers can avoid them. Recalls like this one are typically triggered when regulators or manufacturers find a problem with a product's labeling or composition.

Consumer Safety Guidance

Shoppers who are unsure whether they bought the item can check the lid for the date codes and the 300-gram container size listed above. Anyone who experiences symptoms after eating a product they suspect may contain an undeclared allergen should seek medical attention promptly. Keeping the packaging can help identify the product for health professionals and regulators. Consumers with questions about a refund or replacement should contact the store where the product was bought.

The CFIA publishes recall notices on its website, and updates may be posted there as the investigation continues. Food businesses that import or sell packaged foods in Canada are responsible for accurate labels that list all ingredients and allergens. Regulators can require recalls when a product is found to be mislabeled or unsafe for sale.