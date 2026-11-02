Nova Scotia RCMP investigate used syringe found in child's Halloween candy in Beaver Bank

A used syringe was found in a child's Halloween treat bag in Beaver Bank, Nova Scotia, prompting an RCMP investigation and a warning for parents to check candy carefully.

The Nova Scotia RCMP have launched an investigation after a used syringe was discovered in a child's Halloween treat bag over the weekend. Police seized the item and confirmed that no injuries were reported, though they urge extreme caution with any candy found in similar circumstances.

Nova Scotia Police Investigate Syringe Discovery

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Beaver Bank, Nova Scotia. A parent discovered the syringe after their child had finished trick-or-treating in the area. The item appeared to have been used previously and did not have a protective cap on the needle. Officers responded to the scene and seized the syringe as evidence.

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Police say the item was found by a parent after the child went trick-or-treating in Beaver Bank on Saturday night. Police urge disposal of affected candy. They advised parents and guardians to discard all treats found in the affected bag out of an abundance of caution. Officers also recommended that no treats in the bag be eaten out of an abundance of caution.

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This recommendation is standard procedure whenever foreign objects are found in collected candy. Investigators believe the syringe was planted in the neighborhood located on O'Leary Drive. Police are actively following up with residents in that specific area to gather more context about the incident. They are also expanding their search to understand how the item ended up in the bag.

RCMP Urge Parents to Check Halloween Treats

A news release from the force emphasized the importance of vigilance during the holiday season. The RCMP asked adults to be cautious in checking children's treats after trick-or-treating. They also requested that the public report any suspicious items or activity to police immediately. The news release stated: Nova Scotia RCMP ask adults to be cautious in checking children's treats after trick-or-treating and report any suspicious items or activity to police.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about Halloween safety across Canada. While this specific case is isolated to Nova Scotia, similar reports occasionally surface in other provinces. Authorities remind the public to remain alert while enjoying traditional holiday activities. For those with information regarding this investigation, the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment can be contacted at 902-490-5020.

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Public Asked to Report Suspicious Activity

Police are asking anyone with information on the investigation to call the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment at 902-490-5020. Public encouraged to report suspicious activity. Anyone who noticed suspicious behavior or individuals in the Beaver Bank area on Saturday night is encouraged to come forward. This warning serves as a broader reminder for communities across the country.

Parents are advised to inspect all collected candy before allowing children to consume it. Simple verification steps can prevent potential health risks or other dangers. The RCMP continues to review the circumstances surrounding the found item. Their primary goal is to ensure the safety of families and children in the region.

The investigation remains active as officers work to identify any potential perpetrators.