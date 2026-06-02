Syrian Authorities Confirm Death of Rania Al-Abbasi's Six Children in Regime Detention

After more than a decade of uncertainty, investigations have confirmed that the six children of dentist and former chess champion Rania Al-Abbasi, detained by the Assad regime in 2013, were killed in government facilities. The conclusion is based on verified video evidence and testimonies, shedding light on the brutal practices of the former regime.

The family of Rania Al-Abbasi and Syria n authorities have concluded investigations revealing that her six children, detained alongside Rania and her husband in 2013 by Syria 's former Assad regime, are believed to be dead.

Rania Al-Abbasi, a dentist and former national chess champion, and her husband Abdul Rahman Yasin were arrested along with their five daughters and one son: Dima (13), Entisar (12), Najah (11), Alaa (8), Ahmed (6), and Layan (1). The family was seized during a home raid in Damascus, with Abdul taken first and Rania and the children detained two days later.

For over a decade, the Al-Abbasi family sought answers about the fate of the children, who were thrust into the regime's vast network of prisons and detention centers. Recent investigative efforts, including examination of video footage, have confirmed the children's deaths. Rania's brother Hassan Al-Abbasi stated that verified recordings show the six siblings dead, wearing the clothes they were last seen in, and appearing as if they were peacefully sleeping except for Dima and Najah who had visible bruises.

The videos, allegedly recorded by former intelligence officer Amjad Yousef, include a timestamp of March 11, 2013, and feature a voice claiming the bodies are children of 'major financiers of terrorism.

' Syrian authorities attribute the killings to groups and militias affiliated with the defunct regime, with the Interior Ministry confirming preliminary findings based on testimonies from detainees. The Assad regime's legacy includes widespread detention, torture, enforced disappearance and killing of tens of thousands of Syrians, practices that intensified after the 2011 uprising. Amjad Yousef, also accused of leading the 2013 Tadamon massacre, was recently arrested. Rania's secretary, Majdoline Al-Qady, who was detained with the family, also remains missing.

The Al-Abbasi family has demanded information for years, accusing former regime operatives of providing intentional misinformation. A protest was held at the Faculty of Dental Medicine in Damascus following the confirmation, mourning the loss of Rania and her family. The case underscores the ongoing trauma of enforced disappearances in Syria and the struggle for accountability





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Syria Assad Regime Enforced Disappearance Rania Al-Abbasi Tadamon Massacre Amjad Yousef Detention Children Killed Damascus Human Rights Abuses

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