Switzerland Beat Jordan 3-1 in Friendly

Switzerland defeated Jordan 3-1 in an international friendly at kybunpark. Goals from Dan Ndoye, Michel Aebischer, and a late penalty sealed the win despite a Jordan consolation goal.

Switzerland secured a comfortable 3-1 victory over Jordan in an international friendly match played at kybunpark. The home team dominated the first half, creating numerous chances and taking a well-deserved lead.

Dan Ndoye opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, finishing a precise pass from Michel Aebischer to make it 1-0. The Swiss continued to press forward and doubled their advantage just before halftime when a swift counterattack caught the Jordanian defense off guard. Ndoye turned provider this time, setting up Aebischer who slotted home from close range to make it 2-0 at the break. In the second half, Switzerland remained in control but Jordan showed signs of improvement.

Coach Murat Yakin made several substitutions to give playing time to squad members. Djibril Sow replaced Granit Xhaka, Silvan Widmer came on for Dan Ndoye, and Christian Fassnacht took over from Ruben Vargas. These changes maintained the team's intensity.

However, Jordan pulled one back in the 65th minute when Awdat Al Fakhouri finished a cross from Mousa Tamari to make it 2-1. The goal sparked a brief period of pressure from the visitors, but Switzerland's defense held firm. Switzerland restored their two-goal cushion in the 78th minute through a penalty converted by captain Xherdan Shaqiri after a handball in the box.

The home team then managed the game effectively in the final stages, with further substitutions including Ricardo Rodriguez for Nico Elvedi and Luca Jaquez for Denis Zakaria. Jordan were unable to threaten further, and the match ended 3-1. The victory provides a positive result for Switzerland as they continue preparations for upcoming competitive fixtures. Coach Yakin will be pleased with the performance, particularly the attacking fluency shown in the first half





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