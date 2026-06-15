The proposal, introduced by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), aimed to limit the permanent-resident population, which includes foreign-born residents. The referendum garnered significant support, reflecting growing concerns over mass migration in the Central European nation.

Swiss citizen replying to Ursula von der Leyen's trite remarks: F*** off you old goblin, the Swiss don't like you! We don't want to be part of your EU Mafia.

On Sunday, Swiss voters rejected a proposal to cap population in the Alpine nation at 10 million until 2050. Its current population is 9.1 million. The final results showed that 45.21% of voters supported the measure while 54.79% were opposed. Turnout for the referendum, No to a 10 million Switzerland!

, was 58.86%. Switzerland's population has grown far faster than that of surrounding EU states, rising by 23% since the free movement agreement came into effect in 2002. The proposal was introduced by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), and aim to limit the permanent-resident population, which includes foreign-born residents.

Since 2000, the number of foreign-born residents has jumped from around one in five to one in three - the second-highest level among rich countries next to tiny Luxembourg, and compared with one in six in the U.S. That represents an enormous demographic shift for a small, mountainous country. If the measure had passed, the government would have been forced to act once the population reached 9.5 million.

It would necessarily have had to restrict family reunifications for resident immigrants and new asylum claims. noted that if the population reached 10 million, Bern would be constitutionally required to tear up its free-movement agreement with the European Union, risking access to a market that absorbs over half of Swiss exports. That the referendum made it to the ballot and garnered such significant support reflects the growing concern over mass migration in the Central European nation, a concern increasingly shared by voters worldwide.

Naturally, members of the global elite, which have championed mass migration, were delighted by the outcome. European Commission President and Angela Merkel protégé Ursula von der Leyen noted on X, The Swiss people have spoken. The EU and Switzerland share deep ties and a strong partnership. We will continue working together to modernise and deepen our cooperation, for the benefit of our citizens and businesses. pointed out that nearly half of voters supported the initiative.

He advised, Perhaps Brussels should listen more carefully instead of acting as if the debate is settled. Ignoring these voices is what has fueled growing support for change across Europe. Fuck off you old goblin, the swiss don't like you ! We don't want to be part of your EU Mafia.

Over the past two decades, unchecked mass migration in Europe has caused many problems. In addition to housing shortages and rising prices, the influx of migrants, most of whom are unskilled, has placed a heavy burden on both local and national governments as they've struggled to accommodate their financial, medical, and even educational needs. For many Europeans, the overriding concern is public safety. The flood of largely unvetted migrants has been accompanied by a rise in serious crime.

The alleged last week by a Sudanese migrant brought those fears into sharp focus last week. The shocking nature of the attack proved to be a bridge too far for many residents, triggering a series of violent protests. The referendum may have failed, but the underlying issue is not going away.

When more than 45% of Swiss voters support a constitutional measure to curb population growth, it is a sign that concerns about immigration have moved well beyond the political margins. From housing shortages and strained public services to rising crime and social tensions, many Europeans believe their leaders have been unwilling to acknowledge the costs of mass migration.

Sunday's vote may have preserved the status quo for now, but it also served as a reminder that the debate is far from settled





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