Swiss voters decide Sunday on whether to ease strict weapon export rules, a test of neutrality. The government backs reform to strengthen defense industry, while critics warn of risks.

Swiss voters are deciding whether to ease the country's strict rules on the export of weaponry, in a vote seen as a test of Switzerland's vaunted neutrality.

The federal government and other backers say the legal reform is needed to strengthen Switzerland's defense industry and military. Critics say passage could make it easier for extremists to get their hands on Swiss weaponry. Balloting wraps up Sunday on the issue, one of several up for consideration nationwide. Polls suggest a tight contest.

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Swiss voters weigh neutrality

The vote is part of Switzerland's distinctive form of democracy that gives the public a direct say in policy-making four times a year. The referendum has drawn attention as a key moment for the Alpine country's longstanding neutral stance. The war in Ukraine has prompted Swiss government officials to grapple with their country's longtime conception of neutrality, which is enshrined in the constitution and prohibits exporting weaponry to active war zones.

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Parliament for years has sought to soften restrictions on exports of Swiss military equipment, arguing that allowing the exports helps keep Switzerland's defense industry competitive and ultimately helps the country defend itself. Currently, countries that receive Swiss military equipment must agree not to transfer such weapons and other war materiel to conflict zones without prior approval. Under the proposal, such sign-offs would no longer be required.

The government could also allow deliveries of weaponry to a partner state involved in an armed conflict as long as such exports conform with Switzerland's foreign and security interests, and allow exceptions to export controls. The vote is taking place amid heightened global tensions and ongoing conflicts. Supporters argue that the current restrictions harm Switzerland's ability to maintain a robust domestic defense industry, which they say is essential for national security.

Defense industry competitiveness debates

They contend that easing exports would allow Swiss companies to remain competitive internationally and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. Opponents, however, warn that loosening the rules could lead to Swiss weapons ending up in the wrong hands, potentially fueling conflicts and undermining Switzerland's humanitarian traditions. They say the change could make it easier for extremists to acquire Swiss weaponry and could tarnish the country's neutral image. The referendum is one of several issues being voted on nationwide.

Polls indicate a close race, reflecting deep divisions among the Swiss public on the direction of the country's defense policy. The outcome will be watched closely by other nations, as it could signal a shift in how Switzerland balances its neutrality with economic and security interests. The vote is part of Switzerland's system of direct democracy, where citizens regularly vote on major policy issues at the federal, cantonal, and local levels.

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This gives the public a direct say in decision-making four times a year, a practice that sets Switzerland apart from many other countries. The government has argued that the reform is necessary to adapt to a changing security environment in Europe, where conflicts have erupted and threats have evolved. By allowing more flexible exports, officials say Switzerland can better support its allies and partners without compromising its core values.

Critics warn of blurred lines

Critics counter that the changes would blur the line between neutrality and involvement in foreign conflicts. They fear that Swiss weapons could be used in ways that violate human rights or international law, and that the country's reputation as a neutral mediator could suffer. As voters head to the polls, the outcome remains uncertain. The decision will not only affect Switzerland's defense industry but also its role on the international stage.

A yes vote could lead to more Swiss weapons in global markets, while a no vote would preserve the status quo and maintain strict export controls. The referendum has sparked intense debate across the country, with rallies and campaigns on both sides. Posters from parties and associations giving their instructions on how to vote have been visible in cities like Geneva. The result will be known after polls close on Sunday evening.

Regardless of the outcome, the vote underscores the challenges Switzerland faces in reconciling its traditional neutrality with modern security demands. It also highlights the power of direct democracy in shaping the nation's future.