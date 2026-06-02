Swiss Star Striker Breel Embolo Delayed Due to Travel Document Issues Ahead of World Cup

Switzerland's key forward Breel Embolo is delayed in traveling to the United States for the World Cup after his ESTA was placed under further review. The Swiss federation confirms the situation and is working with authorities. Embolo's past incidents, including disciplinary actions and a criminal case, are noted, though he recently traveled to the U.S. with the team. Switzerland expects him to join soon as they prepare for the tournament in a favorable group.

Switzerland forward Breel Embolo faced a delay in traveling to the United States for the World Cup on Tuesday due to his travel documents being under review.

The Swiss soccer federation announced that his ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) was no longer approved, preventing him from joining the team's flight from Zurich to Los Angeles and then to the training camp in San Diego. This marks the third World Cup where Embolo is expected to be Switzerland's primary striker, having scored 24 goals in 86 international appearances.

The federation was informed at 10:30 a.m. that his ESTA application had been placed under further review, though no details were provided. The reasons behind U.S. concerns about the 29-year-old Embolo remain unclear, but he has had previous issues with authorities in Germany and Switzerland related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, while with Borussia Mönchengladbach, he was disciplined for attending a party during a lockdown.

In 2024, he was linked to a criminal case in Basel regarding the purchase of forged test certificates in 2021. Despite these past incidents, Embolo traveled to the U.S. a year ago with the Swiss team for friendly matches against Mexico and the United States, with Switzerland winning both games. The Swiss federation stated they are in contact with the relevant authorities and expect Embolo to either join the team later on Tuesday or travel on Wednesday.

Switzerland is considered favored to advance from its World Cup group, which includes co-host Canada, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Qatar





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Breel Embolo Switzerland National Team World Cup ESTA Travel Delay U.S. Authorities Borussia Mönchengladbach COVID-19 Lockdown Forged Test Certificates Swiss Federation San Diego Training Camp Group Stage Canada Bosnia-Herzegovina Qatar

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