Sweet Sips Mobile Coffee Trailer Builds Community in Bridgewater

Amanda Mullen and her daughters operate a converted horse trailer coffee business in Bridgewater, N.S., offering community connection and work skills.

A distinctive coffee aroma has permeated the town of Bridgewater, originating from a unique mobile enterprise known as Sweet Sips. This small business operates out of a converted horse trailer, providing a variety of beverages ranging from lattes to dirty chai. The venture is owned and operated by Amanda Mullen, who has spent the last six months traveling through the local area to serve the community.

Mullen, a single mother, initiated this project with the dual purpose of fostering family bonding and teaching her daughters valuable life skills. She expressed that coffee served as an excellent medium for engaging with the public while simultaneously allowing her to spend quality time with her children. The operation aims to equip the girls with the confidence and practical knowledge necessary to potentially manage their own enterprises in the future.

Also read UK government announces public interest investigation into Sky deal to takeover ITV's media arm

The mobile coffee shop features regular weekday appearances at Buck's Building Center in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia. In addition to this established location, the team accommodates special bookings throughout the region. Amanda Mullen publicly acknowledged the substantial support received from residents in Bridgewater and neighboring areas, stating a strong desire to give back to the community that has welcomed the business.

Bella Mullen, aged 16, joined the family operation after recognizing a need for employment. She noted initial nervousness about traditional work environments but found comfort in collaborating directly with her mother. Bella described the experience as valuable for learning to work under pressure, a challenge she overcame with patience from customers who appreciated her careful approach.

Advertisement

Willow Mullen, age 10, serves as the youngest barista in the area, according to local reports. She enjoys the proximity to her mother and sister while working on the trailer. The family dynamic allows for a supportive work environment where younger members can learn from older relatives while contributing to the daily operations of the mobile café.

Looking toward future growth, the Mullen family plans to expand their services into the spring season. Amanda Mullen confirmed that they intend to start providing catering services for weddings. This new venture represents an exciting expansion from their current mobile format, leveraging the community goodwill they have cultivated over the past six months.