The United States defended its women's world hockey championship title with a 6-2 win over Canada as Hilary Knight scored twice, while Sweden beat Finland 2-1 in a shootout for its first medal since 2007.

HERNING, Denmark - Captain Hilary Knight scored twice and the United States defended its women's world hockey championship title with a 6-2 win over arch-rival Canada on Monday.

It is the 12th tournament title for the U.S., one behind Canada, and the 11th in 16 appearances for Knight. The win came some eight months after the Americans won gold at the Milan Games. Kelly Pannek also scored twice for the U.S., including the go-ahead goal. She converted Hayley Scamurra's cross-ice feed on a two-on-one break with 8:27 left in the second period.

Also read Canada Advances to World Women's Hockey Championship Final with 3-0 Victory Over Sweden

US Women Hockey Team Overcomes Deficit

Aerin Frankel stopped 18 shots as the U.S. scored five straight goals to overcome a 1-0 deficit, the first time it trailed in seven tournament games. Scamurra scored on an empty-netter and Lacey Eden also scored for the U.S. IIHF female player of the year and Olympic MVP Caroline Harvey had an assist to finish with a tournament-leading 16th point, the most by a defender in tournament play.

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Taylor Fox had an assist to set a single tournament record with 13. Sarah Fillier scored both goals for Canada, which settled for its 11th silver medal. Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 21 shots. The Americans were highly favored with 20 players returning from the team that won in Milan.

The U.S. rolled through the two-week tournament by winning seven games by a combined margin of 56-4 and have now won 21 straight world championship outings. The run dates to the Americans' 6-5 overtime loss to Canada in the 2024 gold-medal game. The U.S. has won eight of the past 11 tournaments, with Canada winning in 2021, 2022 and 2024.

After Fillier opened the scoring 11:03 in, Knight tied it some five minutes later by converting a rebound in front after Desbiens stopped Tessa Janecke's shot from the right point. Pannek and Knight scored second-period goals. The U.S. then took control with Pannek and Eden scoring 1:19 apart to put the U.S. up 5-1 in the first three minutes of the third period.

Scamurra Wins Historic Triple Crown

Scamurra became the first women's hockey player to win gold at the Olympics, world championship and a PWHL Walter Cup, with the Montreal Victoire in May, in the same calendar year. Canada is making the transition to youth. Its roster included nine players making their senior team debuts with six still competing in college. Canada was also minus captain Marie-Philip Poulin, who is recovering from a knee injury sustained in Milan.

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Earlier in the day, Sweden medaled at the women's worlds for the first time since 2007 with a 2-1 shootout win over Finland in the bronze medal final. Hilda Svensson scored the decisive shootout goal and Lina Ljungblom forced extra time by scoring with six minutes left in regulation. Sweden rallied from a 1-0 deficit. Svensson, a 20-year-old sophomore at Ohio State, had an assist on Ljungblom's power-play goal from the slot.

Sweden Defeats Finland in Shootout

Svensson then scored Sweden's second shootout goal by driving in from the right wing and beating Sanni Ahola with a snap shot inside the far post. Ebba Svensson Traff sealed the win by stopping Finland's final two attempts, including a right pad save on Emmi Juusela. Svensson Traff stopped 29 shots through overtime and four of five shootout attempts. Ahola finished with 35 saves through overtime and also allowed a shootout goal by Tilde Grillfors.

Michelle Karvinen opened the scoring with a power-play goal with 3:05 left in the second period and Noora Tulus scored Finland's lone shootout goal. The 36-year-old Karvinen's goal was her team career record 27th in world championship play, moving her one ahead of Petra Nieminen. Sweden was making its first tournament medal-game appearance since a 4-1 loss in the bronze medal game to Finland in 2009. Sweden won its third medal after also winning bronze in 2005.

The Swedes were coming off a promising fourth-place finish at the Milan Games in February in which they lost the bronze-medal final to Switzerland. The United States was scheduled to face Canada in the gold-medal contest at 1 p.m. ET.